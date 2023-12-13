Google has unveiled its next-generation DALL-E 3 competitor

Summary

Even if you aren’t using AI tools and features in your everyday life, there’s a good chance you’ll start using them more. Whether you choose to use AI for your tasks is up to you, but companies want to make sure you always have the choice – and Google is one that is developing such AI-based products and services. Continues. OpenAI has become famous for its tools, such as DALL-E, a text-to-image AI model integrated into ChatGPT. Now, Google has developed an enterprise-facing solution to compete with the latest version of OpenAI, known as DALL-E 3.

As Google announced on one of its blogs, Imagen 2 – its latest text-to-image AI-based technology – is now widely available to Vertex AI customers, assuming they’re cleared for access. Has been. Vertex AI is Google’s collection of cloud machine-learning products and services. Several companies, including Shutterstock and Snap, have already jumped on the bandwagon and started using native images. Now, Google is promising higher quality images, text rendering in additional languages, logo creation, and more through Imagen 2.

The product was developed using the company’s DeepMind AI technology, paving the way for increased quality. Now, Imagen 2 can also create captions from images, as well as detailed text-based reactions to them. The tool also includes privacy and security precautions. For example, Google’s digital watermarking feature is available to those deploying Imagen 2 for image creation. This ensures that AI-generated photos are distinguishable from real-life photos.

However, whether companies will widely adopt Imagen 2 has not yet been determined. With Google competitors already having alternatives like OpenAI, the success of Imagen 2 is hard to predict. However, it is known that Google continues to keep pace with OpenAI developments, especially as they relate to DALL-E. For example, as DALL-E evolved and its second generation came out, the original version of Imagen was refined.

Google shared details in June 2023 on an Image Editor (which was in beta), built to aid in image editing. This feature was developed to allow Imagen editors to go back and edit parts of previously prepared images. In October 2023, Google also launched its Search Generative Experience feature through the Google Search Labs program. It allowed users to generate images by providing text descriptions.

Google may not be as closely associated with artificial intelligence as OpenAI or its services. However, that doesn’t mean the tech giant isn’t eyeing the potential of AI. After seeing what OpenAI can achieve, many companies have begun to move toward AI product and service development. Google is just one of them, and Imagen 2 is probably just a sample of things to come in the future.

Source: www.androidpolice.com