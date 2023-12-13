Google has a surprising short-term offer for those who buy the Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro phone is showcased during the Google Pixel 8 product launch event, and , [+] Pixel 8 Pro phone, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Buds Pro earbuds, in New York on October 4, 2023. (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP) (Photo by Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Google is continuing its recent ultra-aggressive marketing strategy with a new discount for potential Pixel 8 buyers.

The company emailed YouTube Premium subscribers this week, some of whom got a huge rate increase, and offered a special $125 discount on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro (via 9to5google, Importantly, this deal code can be used in conjunction with other discounts currently available on the Google Store.

This means people can buy the Pixel 8 for $424 ($275 off) or the Pixel 8 Pro for $674 ($325 off). The deal ends on December 23 and is only available to US buyers.

Google isn’t shy about cutting the price of its latest hardware soon after release. It has done the same for the Pixel line for several years in a row, with prices fluctuating throughout the 12 months before a successor is announced. If you’re a habitual Pixel smartphone buyer, it’s probably best not to pre-order the handset at full price as the price will almost certainly be cut in the weeks after launch.

Google clearly thinks the discount will encourage YouTube Premium subscribers to delve deeper into the company’s ecosystem. Or encourage potential Pixel buyers to sign up for the video streaming service, which Google is currently revamping with new features and pricing. This is part of the ultra-aggressive marketing strategy that the company has adopted over the past few years, which has arguably paid off with the steady improvement in Pixel sales.

More from ForbesGoogle will raise prices for old YouTube Premium users in a few weeks

Is this deal worth it?

First of all, if you have an older Samsung phone, or a friend of yours has an older Samsung phone, you can get four months of YouTube Premium free through the Samsung Boost rewards program. Try it first and then see if there is a way to get a Pixel discount code.

Apart from the upfront costs, a good argument can be made that Google’s phones offer good value for money as the company constantly adds new features to current and older handsets through its intermittent “feature drop” program. .

The latest update introduces Video Boost, which adds more color, detail, and stabilization to your videos. The Pro model can also apply the Night Sight effect to your evening time videos, which is currently used on still images. This is a huge addition to a handset that already takes excellent photos. Google is hinting that more AI features are on the way, so there’s a good chance that your Pixel 8 will be a very different device in terms of capabilities in the next few months.

But there are issues. According to Google, the new face unlock technology, which relies on machine learning to act as securely as 3D biometric security, is not at all reliable. In particular, it performed poorly in low light and often failed to recognize my face, to the extent that it was unusable. Read my description of Google’s new face unlock system here.

Pixel 8 owners also took to Reddit and Google’s community forums to complain about small bulges at the bottom of the handset’s display. Google confirmed that the bumps exist, but said they would not have a “functional impact on the Pixel 8’s durability performance.”

find me Facebook Hit the follow button below for more latest news.