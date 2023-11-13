Google gives 36 percent of ad revenue from Safari browser to Apple, court hears

Google gives Apple a 36 per cent cut of advertising revenue from searches made in its Safari browser, a court has heard.

The previously undisclosed figure was supposed to be kept secret, but it was revealed on Monday during an antitrust trial against Google, where it is accused of illegally maintaining its monopoly.

The US Justice Department has accused Google of abusing its dominant position by paying billions to ensure that its search engine remains the default on smartphones and browsers.

Prosecutors have argued that such exclusivity agreements with phone makers and software developers have driven out potential competitors to its search engine and tightened its control over the Web.

This includes a deal with Apple to remain the default search engine for the iPhone browser, a contract previously thought to be worth up to $15bn (£12bn) a year.

More details about these payments were provided by University of Chicago professor Kevin Murphy, who was called by Google to testify in its defense at the trial in federal court in Washington, Bloomberg reports.

According to Professor Murphy, Apple receives 36% of all advertising revenue generated whenever users perform a Google search using Safari.

The data was tightly guarded because both Google and Apple objected to publicly sharing details of their partnership, which dates back to 2002.

Google had previously argued that disclosing additional information about the revenue sharing deal would “unduly weaken Google’s competitive position with respect to both competitors and other peers”.

Google has said that its dominance is because Internet users choose to use its search engine, not because it pays for placement on popular web browsers.

However, the US government wants to impose “meaningful competition” on the tech giant, which accounts for more than nine out of 10 web searches in the US.

Apple and Google were contacted for comment. The lawsuit is ongoing.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk