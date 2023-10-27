Google Fiber begins testing 20G residential Internet with Wi-Fi 7 routers

What just happened? Google has been testing 20 Gig Internet internally and with institutions for at least a year. The next step coming from the company’s innovation incubator is a test with select residential users, just as tech companies begin launching the first Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Google will begin offering 20G internet to some Google Fiber customers in select areas before the end of the year. The company did not specify which locations will receive the test, but those interested can apply and check availability on the website for GFiber Labs, Google’s innovation incubator. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

To help them reach the advertised fast speeds, the company will send its new custom Wi-Fi 7 router to selected applicants. Google credits Nokia’s 25G PON technology with enabling 20 Gig internet by bringing users beyond the so-called 10 Gig barrier.

The initial 20 Gig trial began last year at the University of Missouri’s School of Science and Engineering in Kansas City, using the massive amount of bandwidth to power large data sets and virtual reality applications. In May this year, Google began testing for certain businesses, educational institutions and nonprofits in Raleigh-Durham, Huntsville, Salt Lake City, and Austin.

The company unveiled the GFiber Labs Innovation Hub late last month to run 20 gigabytes of testing and expand further. Google hopes to eventually reach 100 GHz and possibly beyond.

Google Fiber is only available in a few areas across the US, but those places have access to extremely fast (though not 20 GHz) internet. The search giant offers 8 gig connections for $150 per month in parts of West Des Moines and $125 5 gig service in that city, Kansas City and Salt Lake City.

An important part of the 20 gig push, Wi-Fi 7 routers have recently hit the market. Official standards for the new protocol won’t be finalized until next year, but some companies, including Google, are releasing pre-certification models.

One of the first Wi-Fi 7 routers came from TP-Link late last year. Asus revealed a Wi-Fi 7 gaming router at Gamescom in August, and Amazon launched a Wi-Fi 7 successor to its Eero series last month. Linksys introduced its first Wi-Fi 7 mesh router this week.

These devices are mostly for future-proofing, since, obviously, few devices currently support Wi-Fi 7. Intel predicts that PCs compatible with the final specifications will become more common next year.

