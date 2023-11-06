Google faces antitrust battle on both US coasts as Epic trial begins

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is now fighting an antitrust battle with both parties in the US as legal challenges mount.

A lawsuit to settle private anti-competition claims by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games began in California federal court on Monday.

This comes after nearly two months of legal arguments in a Washington DC courtroom, where Google is facing off against the Justice Department and a group of US states.

The Epic lawsuit accuses Google of abusing its power in the mobile app store market, and will be decided by a 10-person jury.

The lawsuit by the DOJ and the states accuses the tech giant of unfairly gaining and maintaining dominance in the online search market.

In October, Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai arrived in a federal courthouse in Washington to testify in an antitrust lawsuit against the search giant. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magaña) (Associated Press)

A judge will rule on the government’s case, which began on Sept. 12 and includes testimony from Google CEO Sundar Pichai as well as executives from Google search market rivals Microsoft and DuckDuckGo.

In that case, Google has argued that it is being punished for its success.

Pichai is also expected to testify in the EPIC trial. The dispute between the Google and Epic companies began in August 2020, when Epic’s popular game “Fortnite”, with approximately 350 million registered players at the time, was removed from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s (AAPL) App Store.

In a “Mega Drop” update by Epic, the game maker bypassed the App Store by giving its players a way to make direct, in-game purchases at a 20% discount.

In separate cases brought by Epic, Google and Apple defended their actions by arguing that Epic’s alternative in-app purchase method violated their terms of service. However, Epic argues that the related terms of service violate the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Apple has previously defended and maintained its decision to remove the popular game maker from its App Store.

In September 2021, US District Court Judge Gonzalez Rogers ruled in a non-jury trial that Epic failed to prove Apple’s App Store qualified as an illegal monopoly.

However, in a small victory for Epic, Gonzalez also ruled that Apple violated California’s anti-steering laws and required Apple to require Epic and other third-party app developers to inform their users about alternative purchasing methods. I have been ordered to stop giving information.

In April, an appeals court upheld that decision. Both Apple and Epic have appealed to the Supreme Court and are awaiting its decision on whether to take the case.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed,

Source: finance.yahoo.com