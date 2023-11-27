Google expands Bard’s YouTube integration to answer questions about videos

In a recent update shared by Google, Bard AI expanded its understanding of YouTube videos. Google’s , [+] Generative AI LLM is now equipped to respond to specific inquiries directly related to a video’s content, allowing users to ask Bard questions about a certain video. Future via Getty Images

Do you want to bake a cheesecake, but don’t have time to watch that famous YouTuber’s 30-minute video on the process? With Google Bard’s new capability, you can now save valuable time as it delivers those important insights in just seconds.

YouTube serves as a vast repository of videos based on a wide variety of topics like cooking, DIY, and education. However, the platform sometimes presents challenges, as videos can be long or their content may obscure important details.

In a recent update shared by Google, Bard AI expanded its understanding of YouTube videos. Google’s Generative AI LLM is now equipped to respond to specific inquiries directly related to a video’s content, allowing users to ask Bard questions about a certain video. It can also present a summary of a video by simply inputting the YouTube URL. These developments were first reported by Android Authority.

The recent upgrade is a significant step forward for Bard, moving on from its initial integration with YouTube, which primarily allowed users to search for specific videos with the engine.

Now, the chatbot is able to provide detailed answers to questions related to the video content. For example, users can engage bards to get specific details within a video. One example provided was the ability to inquire about specific details within a video, such as the number of eggs needed in a recipe.

Explaining the new update, Google mentioned that this is the initial stage of Bard’s ability to understand YouTube video content, allowing the AI ​​to engage in insightful conversations around videos.

From early comments, it appears that Bard’s new YouTube capabilities are accessible to all Bard users, suggesting that it has transitioned from a testing phase to general availability.

YouTube also introduced a feature designed to tease out key topics from video comments using generative AI, giving users a comprehensive view of the discussions happening around a video’s content.

This is of particular importance given Google’s current competition against OpenAI’s GPT LLM in the ongoing race for generative AI supremacy. Although OpenAI is currently the leader in consumer use, cutting-edge integration with platforms like YouTube could potentially position Bard as a standout contender.