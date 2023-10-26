Google executive testifies innovation key to avoid becoming ‘next road kill’

by diane bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Google Executive Prabhakar Raghavan on Thursday challenged the search and advertising giant’s face-off from smaller rivals, describing efforts to avoid becoming “the next road kill.”

Raghavan testified in the ongoing antitrust lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of state attorneys general, alleging that Alphabet’s Google unlawfully abused its dominance in the search-engine market to maintain monopoly power. .

When Raghavan was asked about an article in 1998 about Yahoo’s dominance of search at the time, he said he was fully aware that competitors, from Expedia.com to Instagram and TikTok, were competing for users’ attention. Were competing to.

Raghavan, Google’s senior vice president who reports to Chief Executive Sundar Pichai, said, “I have a strong feeling that I will not be the next road accident victim.”

Raghavan said Google has about 8,000 engineers and product managers working on search, of which about 1,000 are involved in search quality.

Raghavan’s description of Google struggling to stay relevant clashed with the Justice Department’s portrayal of the giant as breaking antitrust laws to dominate certain aspects of online search and advertising, including smartphone makers and The default involved wireless carriers paying an estimated $10 billion annually. Search engines on devices. Google’s share in the search engine market is close to 90%.

Raghavan said Google faced a variety of competitors, including in general search, where they compete against niche search engines such as Microsoft’s Bing and travel website Expedia.com. He cited Amazon.com as one of the companies he was most worried about competing against.

He said, youth have started searching on video-sharing app TikTok and other social media apps. “Where young people go, old people follow,” he said.

When asked about the expression “Grandpa Google”, Raghavan said “unfortunately, yes” he had heard it. “Grandpa Google will help with things like homework but when it comes to interesting things, they go elsewhere,” he said.

The trial began in September and will end in mid-November.

(Reporting by Dianne Bartz; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: finance.yahoo.com