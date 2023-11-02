Google enhances Solana with BigQuery integration, unlocking insights from the cloud, crypto and Web3 worlds

Integrating Google Cloud’s Solana Network dataset into BigQuery ushers in a new era of blockchain and crypto analysis, revolutionizing the speed and accessibility of Solana-based data.

This major move provides unprecedented insight into the world of Web3 and promises to reshape the blockchain technology landscape.

In an unprecedented move for the blockchain world, Google Cloud has officially launched the Solana Network dataset on its powerful data warehouse BigQuery.

This integration gives consumers, enterprises, and developers immediate access to deep information about the Solana network, dramatically improving the speed of project development on Solana.

This important integration was initially announced at Breakpoint 2022 in Lisbon and is an important step towards improving blockchain analytics. Nalin Mittal, Web3 manager at Google Cloud, previously indicated that support for Solana would be activated in the first quarter.

However, Google Cloud has preferred a careful approach, ensuring that the dataset comprehensively captures activity on the blockchain. As Dan Albert, executive director of the Solana Foundation, said, this commitment to accuracy and completeness was critical.

Google Cloud’s BigQuery is a serverless data warehouse that combines machine learning, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence, giving users the ability to query huge data sets.

With Solana’s rapid growth, the demand for quick and accessible insights into network activity has increased, and BigQuery provides a solution. This integration reflects a commitment to making Solana more transparent and open to the Web3 community.

New doors open for NFT ecosystem

Developers, enterprises, and individual users can now interrogate Solana data to find answers to complex questions about transactions, NFT minting, wallet activity, and more.

Leveraging Google’s Bigtable distributed data storage service with BigQuery, the ecosystem gets access to archival data from the Solana network, further enriching analytical capabilities.

The integration opens new doors for the NFT ecosystem as applications like Floor leverage Solana’s data for innovative use cases.

Floor CEO Chris Maddern pointed to the availability of previously rare off-chain data, providing deeper insight into the world of Solana NFTs.

This development has the potential to reshape the way NFT data is analyzed, benefiting both analysts and users.

Promote Web3 Adoption

Beyond the scope of Web3, this integration has significant implications for Web2 companies. It provides a comprehensive data set that can help traditional technology and financial companies understand the potential of blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

By using BigQuery, these companies can better understand consumer interests in Web3, enabling them to make informed decisions about integrating blockchain technology into their businesses.

The dataset also enables Web3 developers to conduct advanced research using tools such as Google Colab notebooks.

The availability of neatly analyzed data simplifies external consumption and enables in-depth exploration of the Solana ecosystem. This development encourages the creation of interesting visual representations of network activity.

The integration is particularly valuable for projects that need to compare user activity across different blockchain networks. It can provide information such as comparison of network rates between Solana and other blockchains and the frequency of NFT mining across chains.

Google Cloud’s ongoing commitment

Solana’s integration into BigQuery marks the 20th integration of blockchain on Google Cloud Platform.

This journey began in 2018 with support for Bitcoin and Ethereum and has expanded over the years to include a wide range of blockchain networks.

Google Cloud’s dedication to blockchain technology extends beyond BigQuery, as it also provides Web3 infrastructure services and is actively working to bring Solana support to its Blockchain Node Engine node hosting service.

This integration reflects the ongoing evolution in the adoption of Web2 by Web3, which does not necessarily seek to replace existing systems, but rather adapts existing infrastructure and expands access through Web3 technology.

From content creation to payments infrastructure, the integration of blockchain technology is set to revolutionize many aspects of the digital landscape.

Finally, Google Cloud’s integration of the Solana crypto network dataset on BigQuery is an important development that promises to catalyze innovation within the Solana and Web3 ecosystem.

Its profound impact spans developers, enterprises, and users, providing unprecedented access to complex insights into the world of blockchain.

As the Web3 landscape evolves, integrations like this represent the future of technology and data analytics.

Source: en.cryptonomist.ch