Google enhances Bard’s understanding of YouTube videos

Google’s Bard can help make videos more informative (photo illustration by Pavlo). , [+] Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

There are thousands—possibly even more—of instructional videos on YouTube that can help viewers learn new skills, solve problems, or tackle tasks and chores. However, not everyone is a natural-born instructor, and many creators fail to make their instructions as clear as they could.

Although viewers can rewind, sometimes it will be easier if you can ask the producer a question.

This is where Google’s Bard can help make videos more informative. This month, it was announced that a chat-based collaborative artificial intelligence tool was being trained to understand YouTube videos. The bard can essentially “watch” the video and then be asked about key details.

Google announced via its Bard Experiment page, “We’ve heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos. So we’re expanding the YouTube extension to understand some of the video content so you can connect with Bard about it.” We can communicate better together.”

Obviously, AI can only repeat what was in the video, but it can still help users better understand an important point that might have been overlooked.

More Intuitive Videos

It’s also not entirely clear what benefit this gives creators, other than perhaps making some videos more intuitive.

“It’s an interesting development now that Bard’s growing capabilities include watching YouTube videos and answering questions. It’s updating the way we interact with information. Imagine the use of this feature and a rich interactive experience.” Do it! It can certainly complement and add value to user-generated content,” explained Susan Schreiner, technology industry analyst at C4 Trends.

This can save time

Bard can also help with videos that go into a lot of detail – for example, videos that teach the rules of a board game. What if you just need clarification on a particular rule? Instead of watching a half-hour video, the bard could answer.

“This can save someone a lot of time when they see content that is either too verbose or contains a substantial amount of information, most of which will help reduce the time viewers spend in the video before getting the answer.” Are not interested in, said Rob Enderle, principal analyst at Enderle Group.

Likewise, it could be useful for recipes, where users can ask questions like “how many eggs do I want” before cracking any eggs.

Schreiner said, “Imagine watching a video and then asking for more precise ingredient measurements. Instructional or training videos are often difficult to understand if a step is omitted or the explanation lacks precision.” “Now the user can immediately ask for clarification. As people become comfortable with this feature, it will be interesting to see how this experiment unfolds.”

AI-enhanced experience

It’s also possible that creators will consider how AI technology like Bard is being used with their videos.

Enderle added, “This will improve the perceived quality of videos allowing users to get what they need more quickly, and it will cut down on the amount of time a user has to invest in instructional videos.” “It can also help provide context for movie or TV show-based segments that provide deeper engagement between those creating videos and those watching them.”

There have been fears that AI could take away work from creators.

Schreiner suggested that instead, Bard could work on making good videos even better. “At a time when chatbots are creating nightmares, it’s refreshing to imagine its potential as a learning or instructional tool in new ways.”