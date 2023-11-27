Google Drive users complain about missing files, but a solution is coming

Missing files on Google Drive

Cloud storage service Google Drive is losing user files, and engineers have warned users to avoid making changes or troubleshooting until the issue is investigated and resolved.

Cloud storage solutions like iCloud or Google Drive allow users to access files from anywhere but these are far from perfect systems. Like any data container, users should maintain data backups to prevent accidental data loss.

Some users are learning this the hard way, as Google Drive seems to dump random amounts of data for some users. According to a report by android policeMany users have taken to forums to share similar missing file issues with Google Drive.

The first report of files being lost on Google Drive comes from a South Korean user. On November 21, the user shared that his Google Drive account reverted to a file structure from May 2023, causing all new files and changes made to them to be lost.

A Google Drive employee replied to the thread on November 27, sharing that the team is “investigating reports of an issue affecting a limited subset of Drive for desktop users and will follow up with more updates.”

The team member has urged users not to click “Disconnect Account” within the Drive for Desktop app. Users should also avoid deleting or moving the App Data folder.

The App Data folder is in the following file locations:

Google Drive team members also recommend that users make a copy of the App Data folder if possible.

Although initial reports did not specify where the issues occurred, either in the mobile app, on the web, or on desktop, a Google Drive team member clarified the issue. This appears to only affect a limited number of desktop app users, such as those on macOS or Windows.

As recommended, avoid editing or changing files in the application folder or signing out of the app. A solution will likely be found and released via a future update.

Also, remember, when it comes to files, one copy is none, and two copies are just one. Backups are essential to prevent such problems with Google Drive from causing complete data loss.

