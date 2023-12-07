Google Drive offers possible solution for missing files, but not guaranteed

Google Drive

Google Drive users have a path to recover files missing from the service, but it is not foolproof, requires local storage, and may require a trip to the command line interface.

In November, users started complaining that months of files started disappearing from Google Drive. There’s finally a solution, but it’s not as simple as updating the app.

The support page states that a subset of users running Google Drive on desktop, specifically version 84, may experience problems accessing local files that have not yet been synced to Drive. This statement does not seem to be consistent with claims that months of data were missing from the service, unless for some reason those users also did not sync their data for months.

Nonetheless, Google claims to have fixed it. First, update to the latest version of Google Drive for Windows or macOS.

After updating, run the recovery tool:

Open the Drive for desktop app. In the menu bar or system tray, click the drive icon for the desktop. Press and hold the Shift key and click Settings. Click Recover from Backup.

If everything works as expected, you will get a message saying “Recovery has started” then “Recovery is complete.” A new folder containing the unsynced files named “Google Drive Recovery” will appear.

The system may return a “No backup found” message, or a “Not enough disk space” message that requires further action.

For those who don’t have enough disk space, Google simply says to free up the required disk space and try again. Those who see other errors or “No Backup Found” should submit feedback through the app with the hashtag #DFD84 and include the diagnostic log.

An alternative path to recovery

If freeing up disk space is not an option, users can select a separate volume to save lost files. For this it is necessary to use the command line.

Google Drive still needs to be on the latest version, so before proceeding, make sure it’s up to date.

Turn off Drive for Desktop. On Windows, open a command prompt, or on macOS, open Terminal. Run the command for your respective operating system.

For Windows: C:\Program Files\Google\Drive File Stream\launch.bat” –recover_from_account_backups

For macOS: “/Applications/Google Drive.app/Contents/MacOS/Google Drive” –recover_from_account_backups

This tool will run in the background on Windows and in the foreground on macOS. Upon completion, a file named “Google Drive Recovery” will be saved to the desktop.

Method 3: Restore from Backup

If these methods fail, Google has one last try – search for previous file versions. If a user disconnects their account or deletes the Drive app cache, it may lead to data loss issues.

To make this method possible, users will need to have Windows Backup or Time Machine active for macOS. Otherwise there will be no data to recover.

Open the following directory in Explorer: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Google. Right click on DriveFS -> Properties -> Previous Version tab. If a previous version is available, select the latest version for the desktop account before the drive is disconnected. Then click on the dropdown next to it [Restore] Press the button and select [Restore to …] Choose a destination folder and save the DriveFS directory there. The restored DriveFS folder can now be used to recover drive files using the command line interface method described in the previous section.

Open a new Finder window. Open the “Go” menu in the menu bar at the top of the screen and click “Go to Folder.” Copy and paste the following into the ~/Library/Application Support/Google/DriveFS box. To restore any folders with deleted 21-digit names, follow the steps in Restore items backed up with Time Machine on Mac – Apple Support. Proceed with the steps to use the Drive Recovery tool to recover your files.

As we shared earlier, if any of these methods fails and the files are still missing, users will have to submit feedback through the app. Google also suggests contacting support directly if the issue persists.

Source: appleinsider.com