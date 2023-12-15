Google develops selfie scanning software before crackdown on porn

selfie scanning

Google has developed face-scanning technology that will block children from accessing adult websites before cracking down on online porn.

An artificial intelligence system developed by the web giant to guess a person’s age based on their face has been quietly approved in the UK.

It comes as Ofcom requires adults viewing online pornography to prove they are over 18, in an effort to stop children accessing websites.

This technology uses the phone camera to capture an image of someone’s face and calculate their probable age. It is one of the proposed ways internet users can verify they are old enough to access adult sites under new online safety laws.

Google has never disclosed whether it plans to use the technology, but the company has appeared on the registry of providers approved by the Age Verification Certification Scheme (ACCS), the UK program for age verification systems.

It says the technology is 99.9 percent reliable in identifying whether a photo of an 18-year-old is someone younger than 25. If users are believed to be under the age of 25, they may be asked to provide additional ID.

The possibility of Google scanning faces to grant access to sensitive websites could raise privacy concerns, as the company already collects data on web habits.

Age estimation systems are typically developed by scanning large numbers of faces so that artificial intelligence software can learn the difference between children and adults.

Google’s technology was approved in November and includes a “facial age estimation system,” according to a notice on the ACCS website.

It’s unclear what Google plans to use this system for. It may use it in its own services, such as YouTube and the Google Play app download store, or build it into its Chrome web browser to allow websites to verify that visitors are over 18.

This month, Ofcom said facial age estimation is one of the ways adult websites can verify that people are over 18, increasing the likelihood that visitors will be identified before accessing sites. Have to take a selfie.

The technology is seen as an alternative to entering credit cards or uploading IDs as it does not involve handing over sensitive data.

However, this has raised questions about how reliable the technology is and whether it can generalize to facial recognition systems.

A facial age estimation tool called Yoti is already used by sites including Facebook and OnlyFans. The system automatically deletes images after estimating their age.

It’s unclear what privacy protections Google will implement on the system.

Ofcom is consulting on age checks for porn websites before introducing requirements in 2025. Social media sites must also ensure that underage users cannot sign up.

It comes after it was revealed that Rishi Sunak is considering imposing new restrictions on the use of social media for children under 16. The government is expected to launch a review in the new year to gather evidence that could lead to tighter controls on parents.

Google did not comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com