Google delays Gemini AI launch to early 2024: Report

The launch of Google’s anticipated AI model, Gemini, has been delayed, The Information reports.

According to the outlet, Gemini’s debut was pushed back to early 2024 due to issues handling non-English signals.

The untested AI is rumored to have unmatched text and image generation capabilities.

The world will have to wait a little longer before experiencing the launch of Google’s most complex artificial intelligence model to date.

Gemini is described as the next generation of AI and multimodal, meaning it can process multiple types of data and is said to include text and images as well as other types of content – ​​such as websites. – Has the ability to understand and generate based on a sketch. Written description.

Citing two unnamed sources with knowledge of the decision, The Information reported that the previously unannounced launch events — originally scheduled to take place next week in New York, Washington and California — were quietly rescheduled to early 2024 due to AI concerns. went. Reliably intuitive when responding to some non-English prompts and inquiries.

Although it has not yet been released for public use, Gemini is said to outperform OpenAI’s GPT-4 because it uses much more computing power than its rival.

“I’ve seen some pretty amazing things,” Google VP and manager Sissy Hsiao previously told Business Insider. bard And Google Assistant, Said Gemini: “Like, I’m trying to make a cake, draw 3 pictures of the steps to ice a three-layer cake, and Gemini will actually draw those images.”

Hsiao said: “These are completely new images. These are not images taken from the Internet. It is now able to communicate with humans in imagery, not just text.”

Although Google already has its own generative AI model called Bard, ChatGPT has enjoyed strong consumer awareness so far – but analysts argue that could change when Gemini eventually launches.

