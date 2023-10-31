Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on their devices.

Testifying in the largest US antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on their devices. He said the intention was to make the user experience “intuitive and easy”.

The US Justice Department argues that Google – a company whose very name is synonymous with prowling the Internet – pays tech companies to shut down rival search engines in order to stifle competition and innovation.

According to court documents filed by the government last week, the payments totaled more than $26 billion (€24.57 billion) in 2021, a year in which Google’s parent company, Alphabet, had operating expenses of nearly $68 billion (€64.26 billion). Was ).

Google says it dominates the market because its search engine is better than its competitors.

“We’re working very hard to provide the best possible experience for any question,” Pichai said. “That’s always been our true answer.”

As Google’s star defense witness, Pichai testified Monday that Google’s payments to phone makers and wireless phone companies were partly to induce them to make expensive security upgrades and other improvements to their devices, not Just to be sure, Google was the first search engine user. When they open their smartphone or computer.

Google benefits from the deals because it makes money when users click on ads that appear in its searches and shares the revenue with Apple and other companies that make Google their default search engine.

The Justice Department tried to show that Google feared Apple might establish its own search engine and feared losing talent to Apple. In a 2019 email shown in court, Pichai asked that he be notified directly whenever a member of Google’s search engine team parted ways with Apple.

The antitrust case, the largest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance over internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration. The trial began on September 12 in the US District Court in Washington DC and is expected to last 10 weeks.

Most of the testimony in the case has taken place behind closed doors, and large amounts of evidence have been removed from the documents at the request of Google and Apple, whose lawyers say they need to protect trade secrets.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a decision until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial would determine how to rein in its market power. The California-based company could be prevented from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella previously testified that Google has an almost hypnotic hold on users.

“You wake up in the morning, brush your teeth and search Google,” Nadella said. The only way to get rid of the habit, he said, is to change the default option on devices.

