Google defends against antitrust charges by Investing.com, citing innovation and competition

WASHINGTON – Google (NASDAQ:) is nearing the end of its defense in a high-stakes antitrust lawsuit with the U.S. and others. v. The Google case is about to end after the final government denials. The tech giant is facing allegations from the Justice Department and state attorneys general that it monopolizes the search and advertising markets.

During the proceedings, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stood by the company’s practice of paying for the default search engine position on devices from Apple (NASDAQ:) and other tech platforms, revealing that Google made a profit from these deals with Apple. Shared 36% of the revenue. Google’s economic expert Kevin Murphy provided testimony to support this claim.

Google’s defense also pointed to examples where competition influenced market decisions, such as Mozilla’s temporary shift from Google to Yahoo in 2014 due to product quality issues, only to be followed by a decline in Yahoo’s user experience. Returning to Google later in 2017.

Prabhakar Raghavan, head of search at Google, emphasized the firm’s dedication to advancing technology through significant research and development investments. This commitment was in contrast to Microsoft (NASDAQ:) CEO Satya Nadella’s vague responses during cross-examination regarding Microsoft’s investment in its own search engine Bing.

The government has accused Google of several anti-competitive practices, including delaying the launch of generative AI technology until ChatGPT was introduced by OpenAI and considering a secret search engine that would not store user data – a move that Due to which the company could potentially lose billions of revenue. , Additionally, the government alleged that Google manipulated ad prices during a revenue shortfall.

In response, Google cited its long history of fostering competition by introducing transformative products such as its search engine in 1998, the Chrome browser in 2008, and the Android operating system in 2008. The company also highlighted its competition with new entrants like TikTok and Amazon. (NASDAQ:), which has become an alternative source of online information.

The outcome of this landmark case depends on Judge Amit P. Mehta, who is expected to deliver his verdict next year. The decision is likely to have far-reaching implications for both Google and the broader tech industry as the debate over antitrust laws and digital market dominance continues.

Source: au.investing.com