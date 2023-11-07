Google criticized for ‘bribe and block’ tactics as App Store antitrust trial begins

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games accused Google of using a two-way “bribe and block” scheme to stifle competition in its Play Store at the start of a federal antitrust trial — adding another headache for the tech giant that faces its Is facing a historic battle for. Alleged monopoly on search.

Epic lawyer Gary Bornstein claimed Google pays competitors to block the creation of any alternative app stores during opening arguments in San Francisco on Monday.

At the same time, Google reportedly prevents potential rivals from offering their own payment systems and makes it difficult for them to offer apps through other outlets, even through its Play Store. There is a discount of up to 30% on in-app purchases made from. Bornstein argued.

“The result of what Google is doing is higher prices, lower quality and less choice for everyone,” Bornstein told the 10-person jury.

The case is the latest sign of growing legal scrutiny over Google’s business practices. The Justice Department’s once-in-a-generation effort to break up Google’s search empire is well underway in Washington, DC.

The Big Tech giant also faces separate federal antitrust investigations over its digital advertising dominance and maps business.

Bornstein highlighted the dominance of Google’s Play Store, which reportedly accounts for more than 90% of all Android software apps downloaded in the US. The Play Store generates over $12 billion in operating profit.

Google faces second major antitrust trial.AP

Google’s legal team countered by pointing to the existence of Apple’s App Store during its opening argument. Additionally, some major apps, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, debuted exclusively on the App Store.

Google attorney Glenn Pomerantz said, “Because Google faces strong competition from Apple and others, it cannot and is not a monopolist.”

The dispute between Google and Epic Games reached its peak in 2020. At the time, the “Fortnite” maker enabled a feature allowing customers to pay the company directly instead of through the App Store payment systems required by Google and Apple.

Both tech giants reacted by banning “Fortnite” from their app stores, leading to a legal challenge by Epic. A separate lawsuit between Epic and Apple resulted in a split decision in 2021, largely in Apple’s favor, although both companies had pressured the Supreme Court to take up the case.

A 10-person jury will decide who will win the Google vs. Epic trial. That’s a big difference from the Justice Department case targeting Google’s search empire, which will be decided by one person — Judge Amit Mehta.

Epic Games is best known as the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite”. AFP via Getty Images

There are some prominent names on the witness list for the trial, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai and CFO Ruth Porat and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney who are also set to testify. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

Epic stepped up its legal challenge after Google’s parent company Alphabet reached a settlement with another plaintiff, Match Group, last week. Google also reached a settlement with a group of state attorneys general that had joined the lawsuit.

After the match settlement was announced, Sweeney tweeted that “Epic will go to trial against Google alone.”

Epic is seeking a court order requiring Google to stop anti-competitive practices within its App Store.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is ready to testify.AP

In a blog post released on the eve of the trial, Google’s vice president of government affairs and public policy Wilson White called Epic’s claims about alleged anti-competitive practices “baseless.”

“The truth is that Epic just wants all the benefits that Android and Google Play provide without having to pay for them,” White said.

with post wires

