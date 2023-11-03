Google concludes agreement with major developer of four California campuses

Google’s construction site remains idle on Tuesday afternoon.

Google confirmed on Thursday that the company has ended its agreement with the development partner that was working on four major campus sites.

Lendlease announced that Google has decided to terminate its contracts to develop campuses in districts that include San Jose for a project called Downtown West, as well as Sunnyvale for a site called Moffett Park. Other projects Lendlease was working on were Middlefield Park and North Bayshore in Mountain View, collectively known as the San Francisco Bay Project.

The companies had worked together for the past four years. Google said it will broaden its relationships and work with both developers and capital partners to further the development of the campus, and this may also include Lendlease.

Alexa said, “As we’ve shared before, we’re optimizing our real estate investments in the Bay Area, and part of that work is exploring various options to advance our development projects and meet our housing commitment. Is considering.” Arena, a senior director of development at Google. “We appreciate the work done by Lendlease and the team to get us to this point.”

According to Lendlease, Google conducted a comprehensive review of its real estate investments and concluded that market conditions deemed them “no longer mutually beneficial.”

Alphabet-owned Google is embarking on its biggest cost-cutting in its nearly two decades on the public market. The company said in January it was eliminating 12,000 jobs, representing about 6% of its workforce, due to slowing sales growth after increasing headcount before and during the COVID pandemic. Is. Despite seeing a return to growth, the company has continued to make small cuts to the workforce, including in real estate.

In 2019, Lendlease signed a $15 billion deal with Google to spend the next 10 to 15 years redeveloping the company’s land holdings in three locations. At the time, Google also promised to work with Lendlease to build 15,000 residential units in the area, 25% of which were considered “affordable”, a significant issue in an area with the highest homeless population in the country.

What was poised to become a mega-campus called Downtown West, with thousands of new housing units and 15 acres of public parks, is largely a demolition zone, at risk of becoming a long-term eyesore and economic void. CNBC reported that, as part of Google’s downsizing that took effect earlier this year, the company eliminated its development team for the San Jose campus.

As recently as September, Google executives, including CFO Ruth Porat, appeared at an event in San Jose aimed at reaffirming the company’s commitment to manufacturing in the city.

To win over the San Jose community, Google designated more than half of its campus for public use and offered a community benefits package of up to $200 million that included outplacement funds, job placement training and opportunities for community leaders to make an impact. The power included how that money would be spent. , However, the majority share is to be given on the development of office space.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement to CNBC that the latest news “does not change Google’s commitment to San Jose or their timeline.”

“It simply gives them the flexibility they need to engage the best possible developers on a project to build 4,000 new homes in our thriving city,” Mahan said.

