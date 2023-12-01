Google complains that the Microsoft cloud is too dominant

Response: Microsoft’s Brad Smith

Google yesterday urged competition watchdogs to take action against Microsoft over its dominance of cloud computing.

The US tech giant has written to the Competition Markets Authority (CMA) to complain about its rival’s licensing practices, which it argues unfairly discourages customers from using competitor services.

“Microsoft’s licensing restrictions have left UK customers with no option but to use this cloud service provider,” Google said in a letter to the CMA.

Microsoft has faced pressure on both sides of the Atlantic over its dominance in cloud technology.

Cloud computing occurs when services such as data storage and software are distributed over the Internet, allowing users to access services remotely.

The CMA launched an investigation into the UK cloud computing industry in October following a referral from media regulator Ofcom, which raised concerns about Microsoft – as well as Amazon – and their dominance. Amazon Web Services and Microsoft had a combined 80 percent share of the cloud market last year, Ofcom data shows.

A Microsoft spokesperson said it was addressing concerns about competition and had updated the licensing rules.

“Competition among cloud players remains healthy,” the spokesperson said. The CMA declined to comment on the reports.

But Google’s letter to the CMA comes less than two months after Microsoft finally got the green light to acquire Call of Duty creator Activision Blizzard.

The CMA initially blocked the £53bn deal in April over concerns about the impact on the gaming market.

The move prompted a dramatic reaction from Microsoft, whose chairman Brad Smith described it as ‘bad for Britain’. He said at the time: ‘The EU is a more attractive place to start a business. The English Channel has never seemed so wide.’

He also criticized the ‘unelected’ and ‘irresponsible’ regulator. After several concessions from Microsoft, Watchdog finally agreed to the gaming tie-up in October. But CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell still criticized the company’s approach. He said, ‘We take our decisions free from political influence and we will not be influenced by corporate lobbying.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk