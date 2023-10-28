Jakub Porzycki | Nurfoto | getty images

Google agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence startup founded by ex-OpenAI executives, CNBC has confirmed.

An Anthropic spokesperson told CNBC that the commitment includes a $500 million upfront cash investment and an additional $1.5 billion over time. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the planned financing.

A Google spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anthropic is the developer of Cloud 2, a rival chatbot to OpenAI’s ChatGPIT that is used by companies like Slack, Notion, and Quora. The company was founded in 2021 and, apart from Google, it has received funding from Salesforce and Zoom and was valued at $4.1 billion earlier this year.

Claude 2 has the ability to produce summaries of up to 75,000 words, which can be equivalent to the length of a book. Users can input large data sets and ask for a summary in the form of a memo, letter, or story. In contrast, ChatGPT can handle about 3,000 words.

Research conducted by machine learning monitoring platform Arthur AI found that Cloud 2 is the most reliable chatbot in terms of “self-awareness,” meaning it can accurately assess what it does and doesn’t do and respond only to those questions. Answers that had training data to support. , Arthur AI tested chatbots from Meta, Foghere, and OpenAI.

In April, Google invested $300 million in the company, taking a 10% stake. That same month, Anthropic was one of four companies invited to a meeting at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss responsible AI development. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft and OpenAI were the others.

Anthropic made a fast turnaround and raised $450 million in May. It was the largest funding round for an AI company since Microsoft invested in OpenAI in January, according to PitchBook data.

Anthropic was founded by Dario Amodei, former vice president of research at OpenAI, and his sister Daniela Amodei, who was OpenAI’s vice president of security and policy. Several other OpenAI research alumni were also on Anthropic’s founding team.

Amodei told CNBC in July that Anthropic invested at least two months developing its latest chatbot, with a team of 30 to 35 people working directly on the AI ​​models and a total of 150 people supporting it. Were. He said that the market is growing so fast that there is a lot of scope for many players to succeed.

Amodei said at the time, “This is really an unusual time from a business perspective because there is a lot of demand for larger language models and the demand is far beyond what the industry can currently provide.” “The landscape is very broad, and there is really quite a bit of room for many different users and types of users to use these systems.”

