Google Cloud's BigQuery adopts ZK-proof of space and time for verifiable query results

Data warehousing company Space & Time has announced that it will enable its novel zero-knowledge (ZK) proof for SQL operations to work with Google Cloud’s warehouse, BigQuery.

Space & Time’s new ZK protocol, dubbed ‘Proof of SQL’, will enable developers to leverage BigQuery to cryptographically confirm that query results were calculated on accurate and tamper-proof data. BitQuery is the latest to incorporate ZK-proof technology, while citing that the ultimate goal is to establish transparency, trust, and data integrity for developers and businesses operating in the ‘verified-everything’ era.

SQL’s ZK-powered proof

According to the official press release shared with cryptopotatoThe SQL proof acts as a ZK-proof associated with a SQL database, designed to provide cryptographic verification to clients that both the query execution and the underlying tables remain unchanged.

It was started to validate queries within a space and time data warehouse. But SQL certs can now be integrated with any SQL database or data warehouse, extending ZK-verified query processing capabilities to data hosted on Google Cloud.

The company also highlighted that ZK-Database capabilities are expected to provide BigQuery customers with cryptographic assurance that their data will remain untouched and that their queries are returning a verifiable answer. Their capabilities prove particularly valuable in the context of blockchain technology, where businesses increasingly want to connect their cloud data warehousing services to their smart contracts, enabling on-chain business logic.

It will also enable developers and enterprises to build large language models (LLMs) that are trained on verifiable datasets, data-driven smart contracts, and ZK-powered business applications.

James Tromans, head of Web3 at Google Cloud, commented

“Our goal is to help Web3 developers build applications at scale by providing access to a variety of tools and services. Now BigQuery customers will have access to Space and Time’s ZK-proof protocol that can help verify blockchain smart contracts and other business processes that require computations verifiable against data.

zero-knowledge technology development

Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs have emerged as a hot topic amid rising privacy breaches and data vulnerabilities in a bearish market. ZK proofs are cryptographic methods that enable one party to prove to another party that something is true without revealing any confidential information.

This technology is playing an important role in empowering Layer-2 solutions. For example, Polygon, an Ethereum scaling project, is exploring ZK technology with “zkEVM,” a virtual machine designed and developed to emulate the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

source: cryptopotato.com