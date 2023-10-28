It remains to be seen how the US vs. Google antitrust case turns out, but one thing that has been highlighted is how much the company is willing to pay to be the default search option across all devices and platforms. Of course, that’s information Google wants to keep private — it argues that disclosure would harm its ability to negotiate contracts — but the judge in the case, Amit Mehta, wants more openness in the lawsuit and has ordered that certain numbers. Be revealed.

As a result, we now know how much money Google has paid in at least one particular year to become the default search engine across different browsers, phones, and platforms. The tech giant paid other companies $26.3 billion for the privilege in 2021, according to testimony Friday from Prabhakar Raghavan, the senior executive responsible for search and advertising at Google. The payment for the default was the company’s biggest cost, Raghavan said.

The amount is staggering, but pales in comparison to the revenue Google earned from search advertising in the same year: $146.4 billion.

when contacted LuckGoogle pointed to its test response, with Kent Walker, president of global affairs, arguing that “Our success depends on the quality of our products, not the quantity of our contracts.”

But, apparently, Google bids on the default settings because they matter, as spokesman Peter Schottenfels acknowledged. new York Times, And as Walker writes: “Browser makers like Apple and Mozilla choose to feature a default search engine. They open up competition to the default and choose the best search provider for their users. We compete hard for that placement, so users can easily access Google Search.

The question is whether the deals Google has made with Apple and others are anti-competitive.

“This case is about the future of the Internet and whether Google’s search engine will ever face meaningful competition,” Justice Department lead litigator Kenneth Dintzer said during opening arguments last month. They argue that as of 2010, Google has maintained an illegal monopoly, with its role as the default engine on much of the Internet being a major factor.

One outcome of the test could be that the tech giant would be forced to stop paying companies to make Google the default on various devices. Meanwhile, critics argue that the government should force Google to make it easier for Android users to set defaults to rival services.

Another revelation from the test that shows how important the defaults are to Google was exposed by The Verge. Jim Kolotouros, vice president of Android Platform Partnerships, wrote in an internal email in 2020: “Chrome exists to serve Google Search. If it can’t do that because it’s regulated to be set by the user, then the value to users using Chrome becomes almost zero (for me).

