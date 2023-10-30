WASHINGTON (AP) — Testifying in the biggest U.S. antitrust case in a quarter century, Google CEO Sundar Pichai blasted his company’s practice of paying Apple and other tech companies to make Google the default search engine on its devices. defended, and said that the intention was to do so. User experience “Intuitive and easy.”

The Justice Department argues that Google – a company whose very name is synonymous with prowling the Internet – pays tech companies to shut down rival search engines in order to stifle competition and innovation. The payments in 2021 exceed $26 billion, according to court documents filed by the government last week.

Google counters that it dominates the market because its search engine is better than its competitors.

Pichai, the key witness in Google’s defense, testified Monday that Google’s payments to phone makers and wireless phone companies were partly to induce them to make expensive security upgrades and other improvements to their devices, not just ensure To make Google the first search engine user. What they encounter when they open their smartphones or computers.

Google makes money when users click on ads that appear in its searches and shares the revenue with Apple and other companies that make Google their default search engine.

The antitrust case, the largest since the Justice Department went after Microsoft and its dominance over internet browsers 25 years ago, was filed in 2020 during the Trump administration. The trial begins September 12 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta likely won’t issue a decision until early next year. If he decides Google broke the law, another trial would determine how to rein in its market power. The Mountain View, California-based company could be prevented from paying Apple and other companies to make Google the default search engine.

