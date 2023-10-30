Google CEO defends deals that made Google the default search engine

Top Line

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Monday defended his company’s practice of paying other companies to make Google the default search engine on its devices, amid a landmark antitrust trial involving the company’s alleged dominance of the search engine market. .

Sundar Pichai, testifying during Google’s antitrust trial, said the deal with Apple and others meant… [+] To make the user experience “seamless and easy”.

Pichai testified on Monday that the deal to make Google the default search engine on Apple devices was to make it “very, very intuitive and easy for users to use our services.” wall street journal,

Apple was considering other search engines before entering talks with Google in 2016, according to Pichai, who said Google would have to compete “harder on so many products.”

Google paid more than $26.3 billion in 2021 to other tech companies, including Apple and Samsung, to make Google the default search engine on their devices, according to evidence released last week by the Justice Department.

Other evidence presented in court included an email sent by Pichai in 2007, in which Pichai suggested allowing Apple to make it easier for users to switch between Google and Yahoo’s search engines on the Safari browser, He later indicated that he was concerned about “optics”. To be the only search engine on the browser.

“We know that making it the default will increase the use of our products and services, particularly Google Search in this case,” Pichai said Monday while testifying about Google’s deal with Apple. “So there’s clear value in this and that’s what we were looking for.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella testified earlier this month, “This whole notion that users have choice, and they go from one website to another… is completely bogus,” he said he believed ​​that the Internet has turned into “Google Web”.

According to the Associated Press, US District Judge Amit Mehta will rule on Google’s antitrust case early next year after additional testimony. If Mehta decides that Google broke the law, another trial will be held to determine the consequences for the company, including barring Google from making future deals to become the default search engine.

The Justice Department and 11 attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google in 2020 for alleged antitrust violations, following a 16-month investigation of Google by the agency. The lawsuit claimed that Google harms competitors through “exclusionary agreements” that make Google’s search engine the default platform on most US devices. The lawsuit also claims that Google has “monopoly power” in the search advertising market, with more than 70% market share, with “barriers to entry” that prevent rival companies from competing. According to the Associated Press, Google has previously argued that its search engine dominates the market because its product is better than competitors. According to John Schmidtlin, Google’s chief counsel, “Google” is the most searched term on Microsoft’s search engine Bing. Google is also facing a lawsuit that claims Google violated antitrust laws by dominating the digital advertising sector.

