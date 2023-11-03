Google cancels $15 billion deal with major developer of Silicon Valley campus projects

Google has ended its agreement with Lendlease, the major developer working on four major campus projects in Silicon Valley. In an announcement published earlier on Friday, Lendlease said the two companies had agreed to end the deal after determining that “the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions.”

The deal included Downtown West in San Jose, Moffett Park in Sunnyvale, and Middlefield Park and North Bayshore in Mountain View. wall street journal Note that the development could total more than 15 million square feet of “office, residential, retail and other space.”

Google and Lendlease agreed to the original $15 billion deal in 2019 and planned to spend 10 to 15 years redeveloping Google’s land in three locations. cnbc notes. But since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed commercial real estate needs as companies shift to more hybrid ways of working. wall street journal Citing data from CoStar Group, it said that as of June this year, about 17 percent of office space in Silicon Valley was vacant, up from 11 percent in 2019. In Mountain View, in particular, the vacancy rate has reportedly exceeded 20 percent.

At the same time, Google is also going through a period of strictness. In January, it cut 12,000 jobs, about 6 percent of its global workforce. In April, cnbc It was reported that Google had fired the team in charge of developing its Downtown West campus in San Jose and put plans for the campus on hold after completing the demolition phase.

Although Google is ending its agreement with Lendlease, cnbc It is reported that it will continue to work with other developers and capital partners on campus developments which may still include Lendlease. In 2019, the company said its plans included the development of 15,000 new homes and incentives to develop a further 5,000 homes. As of June this year, the company said it has paved the way for the construction of 12,900 units on its land in Mountain View and San Jose and has allocated more than $133 million for 3,800 units in various affordable housing projects.

In a statement, Alexa Arena, Google’s senior development director, said the company is considering “a variety of options” to meet its housing commitment. “As we have shared previously, we are optimizing our real estate investments in the Bay Area, and part of that work is considering various options to advance our development projects and meet our housing commitment. Is. “We appreciate the work done by Lendlease and the team to get us to this point,” Arena said.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan told bloomberg Approaching the closing of the Lendlease deal “does not change Google’s commitment to San Jose or their timeline… it simply gives them the flexibility they need to engage the best possible developers on the project to build 4,000 new homes in our thriving city.” Is.” Google had proposed building 7.3 million square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of retail and cultural space in addition to homes, about a quarter of which was to be set aside as affordable housing.

