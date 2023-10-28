(Bloomberg) — Google has committed to investing $2 billion in artificial intelligence company Anthropic, strengthening its relationship with startup darlings and fueling the Silicon Valley frenzy for AI.

An Anthropic spokesperson confirmed that the deal is structured as a convertible note, a type of debt that will convert into equity in the startup’s next funding round. The deal follows Amazon.com Inc.’s deal earlier this year. This comes on the heels of another large convertible note investment of up to $4 billion in Anthropic.

With the latest financing, Alphabet Inc.’s Google invested $500 million with a commitment to add $1.5 billion in the future, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. This investment is in addition to the $550 million Google invested in Anthropic earlier this year.

Before the financing, Google also signed a major cloud deal with Anthropic, according to a person familiar with the details. The cloud deal, in which Anthropic will use Google’s suite of computing services, was even larger than the latest investment and will last for several years, the person said.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported details of the Google investment.

The flurry of dealmaking this year has been led by a new hire, Wu Bui, its head of strategic finance and investor relations, who started in September, according to Anthropic’s LinkedIn profile. Bui has been instrumental in orchestrating the company’s interactions with investors, one of the people said.

The next step for Anthropic may be to raise traditional funding instead of convertible debt. At that time, shares of both Google and Amazon will convert into equity and the company will receive a new valuation. According to the people, Anthropic had discussed a valuation between $20 billion and $30 billion, a pricetag that was considered too high by some investors. The startup was valued at about $5 billion earlier this year, according to PitchBook data.

However, the company is unlikely to rush into raising more money, as recent investments from Google and Amazon mean it has ample cash, the people said.

For both Google and Amazon, investing in startups like Anthropic is a way to strengthen relationships with companies shaping the next wave of AI and nudge them to use their proprietary cloud tools. If AI becomes ubiquitous, as some experts predict, it will require vast computing resources. This means AI companies will be attractive cloud customers in the future.

Google’s relationship with Anthropic has put it in an unusual partnership with Amazon, its rival in cloud services. While Google has struck a big cloud deal with the startup, as part of its investment Amazon also said it will be Anthropic’s “primary cloud provider.”

The relationship between Google, Amazon and Anthropic has sometimes been awkward. Google learned this summer that Anthropic was looking to raise more money, according to a person familiar with the matter. But the details of the startup’s embrace of Amazon Web Services were still a surprise to some inside the search giant, according to the person and two others familiar with the matter.

Anthropic runs primarily on a combination of its own servers and computing power rented from Google Cloud Platform, one of the people said. Google, which had already invested millions in Anthropic, was reluctant to have the amount invested by Amazon.

Amazon said in a filing that it had invested $1.25 billion in Anthropic in the form of a convertible note, with the ability to invest $2.75 billion more in a second note, an option that expires in the first quarter of next year. Amazon has also struck a deal with Anthropic in which the startup will use AWS cloud services and chips. The debt structure of the Google and Amazon deals has not been previously reported.

The deal pits the two tech giants against Microsoft Corp, which is investing more than $10 billion in anthropogenic rival OpenAI. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are building chatbots with generative AI technology, capable of generating content in response to prompts. Anthropic’s chatbot, Cloud, has a particular emphasis on responsible AI and reducing bias in technology.

–With assistance from Sarah Fryer, Hannah Miller, Matt Day and Rachel Metz.

(Updated with references starting in first paragraph.)

