Google Bard Picks Top 5 Stocks to Buy in 2024

The remarkable success of ChatGPT has created a new wave of excitement in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, triggering a lively competition among major tech giants to introduce their own large language model (LLM) solutions.

In this competitive environment, Google Bard LLM, developed by Alphabet (GOOGL), has emerged as an important player in the field of Generative AI. With a wide and impressive range of capabilities, Google Bard has demonstrated its ability to increase its influence in the field of predicting future trends.

As generative AI advances, individuals are increasingly turning to these AI models to predict future trends. Feinbold’s team tried to leverage Google Bard’s insights, aiming to identify its top 5 stock picks that are likely to perform well in 2024.

Google Bard’s top five AI picks are Nvidia (NVDA), Adobe (ADBE), Datagod (DDOG), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) and Fiverr International (FVRR).

Bard’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2024. Source: Finbold

nvidia (nvda)

Nvidia is a semiconductor company best known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are used in gaming, artificial intelligence, and other applications.

Gaming is a billion-dollar industry, and Nvidia is the leading provider of GPUs for gaming PCs and consoles. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from the growth of cloud gaming, which is becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to play their favorite games without purchasing expensive hardware.

The stock has declined 7.27% over the past 7 days, and is trading at $415 today, but the company’s underlying fundamentals remain strong.

(Last 7 days performance of NVDA stock. Source: Finbold.com)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is another rapidly growing market, and Nvidia’s GPUs are also used in AI applications such as machine learning and deep learning. These technologies are being used by businesses and governments around the world to solve complex problems and develop new products and services.

Nvidia is also expanding into new markets such as data center computing and self-driving cars. The company’s GPUs are used to accelerate machine learning workloads in data centers and power AI-powered applications like natural language processing and image recognition.

Nvidia is also working with automakers to develop self-driving cars, and its GPUs are used in self-driving cars to power the AI ​​systems that control the vehicle.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe is a software company that offers a wide range of creative products such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Acrobat. The unit is expected to benefit from the continued shift to digital content creation and the growing popularity of its subscription-based software business model.

The shift in digital content creation is being driven by the rise of social media, e-commerce, and streaming video. Businesses and individuals are increasingly creating digital content to market their products and services, entertain their audiences, and share their stories. Adobe’s creative products are essential tools for digital content creators, and the company is well-positioned to benefit from the continued growth of this market.

The stock has seen a decline of 2.66% in the last 7 days, but it has seen a notable rise of 11.1% during the last 30 days.

,ADBE Stock Performance in Last 7 Days. Source: finbold.com)

Adobe’s subscription-based software business model is also a major growth driver. The company offers a variety of subscription plans for its products, giving customers the flexibility to choose the plan that best meets their needs. Adobe’s subscription business model provides recurring revenue to the company and helps reduce customer churn.

Datadog (DDOG)

Datadog is a cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform that helps businesses track and troubleshoot their IT infrastructure. Datadog is expected to benefit from the continued growth of cloud computing and increasing demand for monitoring and analytics solutions.

Cloud computing is the fastest growing segment of the IT industry, and businesses of all sizes are shifting their workloads to the cloud. Datadog’s monitoring and analytics platform helps businesses manage their cloud infrastructure more effectively. The company also offers a variety of tools for monitoring and analyzing applications and services running on premises.

Although the price has seen a 2.4% decline in the last 5 days, demand for monitoring and analytics solutions is increasing as businesses become more dependent on their IT infrastructure. Datadog’s platform provides businesses with a comprehensive view of their IT infrastructure, helping them quickly identify and resolve issues. The company’s platform also helps businesses improve the performance and reliability of their IT infrastructure.

(Last 5 days performance of Datadog stock. Source: Trading.com)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

SQM is a Chilean mining company that is one of the world’s largest producers of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and other electronic devices. SQM is expected to benefit from increasing demand for lithium as the world transitions to clean energy.

The 9.3% price decline in the last 5 days presents a great opportunity to capitalize on this opportunity and invest in the stock for the long term.

(Last 5 Days Performance of SQM Stock. Source: Trading.com)

Demand for lithium is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as the world moves towards clean energy. Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular, and lithium is a key component in the batteries that power these vehicles. Lithium is also used in other electronic devices, such as smartphones and laptops.

SQM is well positioned to benefit from growing demand for lithium. The company has a large lithium reserve base and produces lithium at low cost. SQM is also expanding its lithium production capacity to meet growing demand.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Fiverr International is a freelance marketplace that connects businesses with freelancers around the world. Fiverr is expected to benefit from the continued growth of the gig economy and increasing demand for remote work.

The gig economy is growing rapidly, and Fiverr is one of the leading freelance marketplaces. The company offers a wide range of services, including web design, graphic design, writing, and video editing. Fiverr is a popular platform for businesses to hire freelancers for remote work.

If you believe in the geek economy, the 6.66% price drop in the last 5 days can be seen as a promising opportunity to seize the stock and invest.

(Last 5 Days Performance of FVRR Stock. Source: Trading.com)

The demand for remote work is also on the rise, and Fiverr is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The company’s platform allows businesses to hire freelancers from anywhere in the world. Fiverr also offers a variety of tools to help businesses manage their remote workforce.

