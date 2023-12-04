Google Bard Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2024

After Alphabet introduced the Google Bard platform (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which sparked enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI), the technology has increasingly demonstrated its capabilities across a variety of industries, including providing valuable insights to investors.

Finbold enlisted the help of Bard to identify five potentially profitable stocks in the coming year. Using the abundance of data available, Chat Generator’s pre-trained Transformer pinpointed these five stocks on December 4, taking into account current trends and the market outlook.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Google Bard’s first choice was American multinational technology corporation Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The company specializes in consumer electronics, mobile phones and related services (Apple Music, iCloud, AppleTV+).

“Apple is a well-established company with a strong track record of innovation. The company expects its revenues and earnings to continue to grow in the coming years due to demand for its iPhone, iPad and Mac products and its growing services business,” according to Google Bard.

AAPL stock was trading at $191.24, representing an increase of 0.68% from its previous close on December 1. The stock has experienced an impressive growth of 52.91% in its value year-to-date.

AAPL YTD Stock Price Chart. Source: Finbold

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

After a fascinating year, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock surged more than 50%, reaching an all-time high of $382. This remarkable surge can be attributed to various factors that emphasize the successful use of AI expansion.

“Microsoft is another well-established company with a strong track record of innovation. The company expects its revenues and earnings to continue to grow in the coming years driven by demand for its cloud computing products and its productivity software suite,” Bard said.

Before the market closed on December 1, MSFT stock was trading at $374.51, a decrease of -1.16% from the previous session. This is another stock that saw an impressive rise of over 50% this year with a 56.32% YTD climb.

MSFT YTD Stock Price Chart. Source: Finbold

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Third place goes to Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), a pharmaceutical giant whose share price has fallen 11% in the last twelve months, well below the market return of 14%. However, the stock has shown a positive trend, rising 6.3% over the past three years.

According to Google Bard, “Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare company with a strong track record of innovation. The company expects its revenues and earnings to continue to grow in the coming years driven by demand for its pharmaceuticals, medical devices and consumer products.

Before the market closed on Friday, December 1, JNJ stock was trading at $158.38, marking a 2.41% increase from the previous session. This stock has fallen by -11.12 in the last 365 days.

JNJ YTD Stock Price Chart. Source: Finbold

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The fourth entry on the list is soft drink giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), which reported a 6% increase in operating income and a 9% increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $0.71 in its most recent quarterly report .

“Coca-Cola is a well-established consumer goods company with a strong track record of innovation,” says Bard. The company expects its revenues and earnings to continue to grow in the coming years driven by demand for its beverages and its expansion into emerging markets.”

The stock traded at $58.64 at its last market close, which is -6.85% year-to-date.

KO YTD Stock Price Chart. Source: Finbold

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

Last but not least, Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), an American multinational consumer goods corporation, has reported a 15% increase in profit for its Q1 2024, driven by price increases that hit three of its five categories. Compensates for the low quantity.

This is what Bard thought about P&G stock, “Procter & Gamble is a well-established consumer goods company with a strong track record of innovation. The company is expected to grow its revenue and earnings in the coming years due to demand for its personal care, household and beauty products.

On December 1, the stock closed at $152.66, representing a decrease of 0.56% from the previous close. The stock has seen a marginal increase of 0.72% in its price in the last 12 months.

PG YTD Stock Price Chart. Source: Finbold

These five stocks selected with AI technology span various industries and demonstrate strong market potential.

While investing inherently involves risks, these companies demonstrate future growth potential, making them notable ideas for investing in 2024.

