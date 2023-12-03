Google Bard Picks 5 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in December

After Google released its advanced chatbot, which gained attention for its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the technology has increasingly demonstrated its potential across various industries, including providing valuable insights to investors.

To explore potential cryptocurrency profitability, Finbold tasked Google Bard with identifying five cryptocurrencies based on their price performance and potential return on investment (ROI).

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the original and best-known cryptocurrency and has a long track record of success and is considered a relatively safe investment. According to Google Bard, it is also the most liquid cryptocurrency, meaning it is easy to buy and sell.

The cryptocurrency is trading at $39,437, and is up 132% in the past year. Its market cap is $771.3 billion.

Year-to-date price performance of BTC. Source: Finbold

When asked why Bitcoin was included in the list, Google Bard wrote:

“Bitcoin has a limited supply of 21 million coins, which means it is not subject to inflation like traditional currencies. This scarcity makes Bitcoin a valuable store of value. Furthermore, it is powered by blockchain technology, which is a distributed ledger that is very secure and resistant to fraud. However, it is unstable and subject to regulations.”

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It is a platform for decentralized applications (dApps) and is also home to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are unique digital assets.

The cryptocurrency is trading at $2,164, and is up more than 70% in the past year. Its market cap is $260.2 billion.

ETH year-to-date price performance. Source: Finbold

“Ethereum has pioneered many blockchain innovations, establishing a commanding first-mover advantage in important domains such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi). However, its relatively low transaction throughput of 15 TPS remains a concern, potentially limiting its ability to handle large-scale applications,” Google Bard wrote.

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a smart contract platform with a unique architecture that allows it to process thousands of transactions per second while keeping costs extremely low. It is one of the cheapest cryptocurrency ecosystems on the market, as users pay less than $0.001 per transaction on average.

A few days ago, Solana’s DeFi ecosystem reached an important milestone, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching a new annual peak of more than $655 million. This represents a substantial growth of 211% since the $210.47 million TVL recorded on January 1, 2023.

SOL is trading at $62.5, a 63.8% increase in price in the last month.

One month price performance of SOL. Source: Finbold

“Solana presents an attractive investment opportunity due to its high scalability, low transaction fees, thriving ecosystem, and strong developer support. However, it is important to consider the potential risks associated with its relative newness, centralization concerns, ecosystem maturity, network outages, and regulatory uncertainty before making any investment decisions,” Google Bard originated.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain platform founded by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, and its cryptocurrency is named after Augusta Ada King, who is generally considered to be the first computer programmer.

The platform features a layered architecture with the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) to handle transactions and the Cardano Computation Layer (CCL) for smart contracts.

The platform features a layered architecture with the Cardano Settlement Layer (CSL) to handle transactions and the Cardano Computation Layer (CCL) for smart contracts.

Key to Cardano’s efficiency is the Ouroboros proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol, which randomly selects validators to confirm transactions, making it more energy-efficient than proof-of-work systems. This change contributes to the sustainability of Cardano and reducing its environmental impact.

The ADA currency is trading at $0.3953, up 23.70% in the past month.

ADA one month price performance. Source: Finbold

“Overall, Cardano presents a promising investment opportunity due to its strong technical foundation, focus on research and innovation, growing ecosystem, environmental sustainability, and strong community support. “However, investors should carefully consider potential risks, including market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, ecosystem maturity, and technological progress, before making any investment decisions,” Google Bard wrote.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency introduced in August 2020, featuring the Shiba Inu dog breed as its mascot. Created by an unknown entity called “Ryoshi”, SHIB operates on the Ethereum blockchain and positions itself as an experiment in decentralized community building.

With a self-reported circulating supply of a quadrillion, SHIB aims to establish a decentralized ecosystem with community involvement in development and promotion.

SHIB is currently trading at $0.0000000008941, and is up 33.93% over the past seven days. Its market cap is $4.99 billion.

SHIB One Month Price Performance. Source: Finbold

Interestingly, it was selected as one of the five cryptocurrencies to consider, but when asked to further justify its decision, the Google bard said:

“A meme cryptocurrency with a large and active community, Shiba Inu is driven primarily by speculation and hype rather than genuine interest in its development or potential applications, and its limited utility, high supply, lack of developer activity and regulatory uncertainty make it Makes. “Risky investment.”

The currency is a high risk to reward investment, and many people primarily use it to trade due to the high volatility exposed by chatbots.

Life is hard without taking risks

The assets mentioned have demonstrated resilience and positive progress in recent days, indicating the potential for further upside in December. However, it is important to acknowledge the dynamic nature of this industry, where conditions can change unexpectedly, so doing personal research is essential.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com