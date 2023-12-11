Google antitrust trial focuses on Android App Store payments to be handed over to jury to decide

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal court jury is set to begin its deliberations in an antitrust lawsuit that focuses on whether Google’s efforts to profit from its App Store for Android smartphones are illegal. are harassing consumers and stifling innovation.

Before a nine-person jury in San Francisco begins weighing evidence on Monday, lawyers for opposing sides of the lawsuit will present their closing arguments in the three-year-old case filed by Epic Games, maker of the popular Fortnite video game. ,

The four-week test included Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who sometimes seemed like a professor explaining complex topics by standing behind a lectern due to a health problem, and Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, who described himself as a video game lover. As portrayed, testimony from both was included. A mission to take down a greedy tech titan.

Epic alleged that Google was exploiting its wealth and control over the Android software that powers most of the world’s smartphones to secure a lucrative payment system within its Play Store to distribute Android apps. Like Apple does for its iPhone App Store, Google collects 15-30% commission from digital transactions completed within apps – a setup that generates billions of dollars in profits annually.

Google has staunchly defended the commissions, which it has been paying to manufacturers since 2007 to help it recoup the huge investments it made in building Android software and the rival Android App Store. Have indicated. Which Samsung installs on its popular smartphones as proof of the free market.

However, Epic presented evidence supporting the notion that Google welcomes competition as a sideshow, including paying hundreds of billions of dollars to discourage companies like game maker Activision Blizzard from opening rival app stores. Is.

The jury’s verdict in the case will likely depend on how the smartphone app market is defined. While Epic is arguing that Google’s Play Store is a de facto monopoly that raises prices for consumers and discourages app makers from creating new products, Google has painted a picture of a broader and fiercely competitive market in which there are other apps besides Android. Apple’s iPhone App Store is also included. Its Play Store alternatives.

Google’s insistence that it compete against Apple in app distribution despite the company’s reliance on incompatible mobile operating systems has highlighted the two companies’ cozy relationship in online search – the subject of another major antitrust trial in Washington. Which will be decided by one. A federal judge after hearing final arguments in May.

The US Justice Department’s Washington trial centers on allegations that Google is abusing its dominance in the online search market, in part by paying billions of dollars to become the automated destination for queries placed on personal computers and mobile devices, including the iPhone. Used to be.

Testimony presented in both San Francisco and Washington showed that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 for its search as the default option on various web browsers and smartphones, with most of the money going to Apple. Without providing an exact dollar amount, Pichai confirmed that Google shared 36% of its revenue from searches in the Safari browser with Apple in 2021.

Epic’s lawsuit against Google’s Android App Store is another case the video game maker has brought against Apple and its iPhone App Store. The Apple lawsuit dragged on for a month in 2021 amid the pandemic, with Epic losing all of its major claims.

But the Apple lawsuit was decided by a federal judge, while a jury ruled on the Google case.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com