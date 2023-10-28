Google anti-trust trial: Who is Prabhakar Raghavan? – times of India

New Delhi: Prabhakar Raghavan is Senior Vice President at Google, where he is responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Jio, Advertising, Commerce and Payments products. He is also a well-known researcher and author in the fields of algorithms, web search, and databases.

Raghavan was born in India and studied electrical engineering and computer science at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and the University of California, Berkeley. He worked at IBM Research, Verity, Yahoo! Labs and Stanford University before joining Google in 2012.

Raghavan is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He has received many awards and honors for his contributions to computer science.

Raghavan testified during the antitrust trial against Google starting on October 10, 2023. The lawsuit is the result of a lawsuit filed by the US Department of Justice in 2020, accusing Google of abusing its dominant position in online search and advertising to suppress competition. Harm consumers.

“I have a strong sense that I will not be the next road victim,” said Raghavan, who reports to Chief Executive Sundar Pichai.

He said, youth have started searching on video-sharing app TikTok and other social media apps. “Where young people go, old people follow,” he said.

When asked about the expression “Grandpa Google”, Raghavan said “unfortunately, yes” he had heard it. “Grandpa Google will help with things like homework but when it comes to interesting things, they go elsewhere,” he said.

The main focus of the trial is Google’s payments to other companies to make its search engine the default on web browsers and mobile phones. Raghavan revealed that Google paid $26.3 billion in 2021 for these deals, which were its largest spend and accounted for more than half of its search revenue.

Raghavan described Google’s practices as necessary and beneficial to both users and partners. He argued that users can easily switch to other search engines if they wish, and partners can choose from a variety of options to monetize their platforms. He also claimed that Google faces tough competition in the online market from other players like Amazon, Facebook and Microsoft.

The trial is expected to last 10 weeks and will have a significant impact on Google’s business model and future. The judge will decide whether Google violated antitrust laws and what measures should be implemented. Possible consequences could range from fines and injunctions to structural changes or the breakdown of Google’s operations.

