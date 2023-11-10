Google and Anthropic are striving for AI dominance with new chips – Decrypt

Google is forming a deep alliance with Anthropic, the startup behind ChatGPAT competitor Cloud AI, by providing its specialized computer chips to boost its capabilities.

This partnership is strengthened by a substantial financial investment from Google to Anthropic. As Decrypt previously reported, Google’s commitment included the acquisition of a 10 percent stake for $300 million, followed by additional funding, bringing the total to a significant sum of $500 million — with the promise of $1.5 billion in additional investments.

“Anthropic and Google Cloud share the same values ​​when it comes to developing AI – it needs to be done in both bold and responsible ways,” Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in an official press release. “This expanded partnership with Anthropic, built on years of working together, will safely bring AI to more people, and provides another example of how the most innovative and fastest-growing AI startups are building on Google Cloud.” are doing.”

Anthropic AI will use Google Cloud’s fifth-generation Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) to perform inference, the process by which a trained AI model makes predictions or decisions based on new input data.

Such strategic moves by tech leaders underscore the fierce competition and high stakes in developing more sophisticated artificial intelligence. The most notable partnership in the AI ​​field is between Microsoft and OpenAI with $10 billion.

But what do these technological developments portend for AI chatbots and the tools people use daily? It comes down to the fundamental difference between the computational workhorses of AI training: GPUs and TPUs.

Graphics processing units (GPUs), which have long been the backbone of AI computational tasks, are adept at handling multiple operations simultaneously. They are versatile and widely used, not only in gaming and graphics rendering but also in accelerating deep learning tasks.

In contrast, Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are Google’s brainchild, custom-designed to turbocharge machine learning workflows. TPUs streamline specialized tasks, providing faster training times and energy efficiency, which are important when processing the huge datasets required for LLMs such as the Anthropic Cloud.

The difference between these processors is obvious: GPUs (like the ones used by OpenAI) offer a broader application scope, but TPUs focus on performance over machine learning. This suggests that for startups like Anthropic, which rely on massive amounts of data to refine their models, Google’s TPUs could offer an attractive advantage, potentially leading to quicker progress and more nuanced AI interactions. Can.

On the other hand, recent advances in OpenAI, particularly GPT-4 Turbo, challenge any perceived edge of Anthropic. The brand new Turbo model handles 128K reference tokens, which is a significant jump from the previous 8K milestone and a blow to Anthropic’s former dominance with 100K capabilities of the cloud.

However, the battle is not without its nuances. These powerful TPUs can help Anthropic develop more powerful LLMs faster. But large reference windows, while interesting, are a double-edged sword – those large signals lead to poor performance under current conditions.

As the AI ​​race heats up, Anthropic may now have the golden ticket thanks to Google’s heavy backing. But they have to play their cards right because OpenAI isn’t just resting on their own laurels – they’re also catching up with Microsoft.

Edited by Ryan Ozawa.

Source: decrypt.co