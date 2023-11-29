Google ads for Canadian brands found on Russian and Iranian adult web sites



The report from US-based advertising research body Adlytics found a recruitment ad for the FBI on an apparent Italian site as well as the website of an Iranian steel company. ARND WIEGMANN/Reuters

A report from US-based advertising research body Adlytics has found that ads purchased through Google are appearing on Russian and Iranian porn sites and other controversial web pages without the knowledge of the companies and organizations they promote. .

It discovered dozens of ads, including those from major Canadian brands and a British intelligence agency, that were placed on controversial and explicit sites around the world through Google’s Search Partner Network.

A recruitment ad for British spy agency MI6 – which said the job would offer paid parental leave and an on-site coffee bar – was posted on a hardcore Russian porn site.

Disney+ Channel commercials, including the little Mermaid The movie was posted on an Italian porn website named “Hamster Porn”. Adlytics found a recruitment advertisement for the FBI on an apparent Italian site as well as the website of an Iranian steel company that may be subject to US sanctions.

A report by an advertising research company also found advertisements for vodka, beer and alcoholic cocktails on search engines designed for children.

Both Kiddle and KidzSearch said they were unaware of the alcohol ads, did not approve of them, and were taking steps to ensure they did not appear again.

Adlytics also identified ads from Canadian companies including Air Canada, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and Canada Goose on explicit foreign adult platforms and suspicious sites including right-wing news site Breitbart.

A BMO advertisement was placed on a pornographic comic site and a Russian porn site without his knowledge. An advertisement for Air Canada’s Cyber ​​Monday offer appeared on the same Russian adult site and Breitbart.

RBC said it was shocked to learn that its ads appeared on Russian porn platforms.

“We are very concerned that our advertising placed on this website does not reflect our values ​​at all,” said Stephanie Bannan, director of brand and corporate citizenship communications. “We have contacted our advertising partners to ensure that our ads are removed immediately.”

The report was published when the House of Commons Heritage Committee held a hearing Tuesday into an investigation into Google and Meta, titled “The current and ongoing use of intimidation and sabotage tactics by tech giants to avoid regulation in Canada and around the world” “

Jason Kint, chief executive of trade association Content Next, said he was surprised that Google, with its vast resources, did not find the ads identified in the report and remove them.

“There are a lot of victims who absolutely would not want their ads running on these sites,” he said. “Placing your brand in clean, well-lit spaces has a halo effect. “Nobody talks about the adverse effects.”

Google says the ads identified in the Adalytics report appear to be placed through a very small portion of its search partner network, which enables ads to be placed on sites other than Google. Advertisers can opt out of the network when they set up a campaign with Google Ads.

When contacted by The Globe and Mail with examples of explicit and inappropriate ads on websites, including for Canadian brands, Google said it would take action to prevent them from appearing there. He said advertisers only pay when someone clicks on their ad, and they can exclude them from specific sites by talking to their account representative.

“The examples shared are from our Programmable Search Engine product (a small part of our search partner network), which is a free search tool we provide to smaller websites so they can offer search experiences directly on their sites. Advertisements may appear based on a user’s specific search query; They are not targeted or based on the website on which they appear, said Dan Taylor, vice president of global ads.

The report includes screenshots of fundraising advertisements from the British and US armed forces, the US government, British intelligence, as well as US politicians on Iranian and Russian sites, including porn platforms. It says that some Russian and Iranian companies will come under the ambit of sanctions.

“We will certainly review the report, but our analysis of the sites and the limited information already shared with us has not identified advertising revenue being shared with a single sanctioned entity,” Mr Taylor said. .

Source: www.theglobeandmail.com