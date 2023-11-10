Good news for Ripple (XRP)? The company is working on massive expansion

TL;DR

Ripple Expands: Partnership with Onafric to establish payment corridors in 27 African countries using blockchain for efficient remittances and payments.

XRP Approved in MEASA: Received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority, potentially expanding its reach to 72 countries in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

Ripple against SEC: Despite US regulatory hurdles, Ripple continues to rise; CEO Brad Garlinghouse is prepared to escalate the legal battle if necessary.

Ripple is setting up payment corridors in 27 African countries

Despite the ongoing battle against the SEC, Ripple has continued to expand outside the US by upgrading its Ripple Payments service to dozens of European countries, including the Middle East and Africa.

Recently, Ripple partnered with mobile payments provider Onafric. As part of the partnership, Onafric will use Ripple Payments’ blockchain to power new corridors between 27 African countries, the UK, Australia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Ripple, along with three other partner companies, will allow citizens of these countries to make low-cost, high-speed remittances and business payments on Onafric’s pan-African network.

XRP can be used in 72 MEASA countries

As CryptoPotato reported, the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has approved XRP for use within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) – the leading financial center in the Middle East. This means that crypto firms and businesses licensed within the DIFC can integrate XRP into their digital asset services.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse has said that the company intends to double business in the region because its regulatory environment promotes crypto innovation.

"It is refreshing to see the DFSA encourage the adoption and use of digital assets like

However, this may be more important than it appears; The DIFC, as we said, is a major financial centre, not just in the Middle East but in the entire MEASA region – the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.

In other words, XRP can now be available as a payment service in 72 countries in the MEASA region, which includes financial hubs like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Qatar, and India. The combined nominal GDP of these and other countries in the region exceeds $8 trillion.

Ripple remains fearless

According to CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple is expanding into other countries because the current regulatory environment in the US has made it difficult for the company to operate. Other countries provide a more precise framework for cryptocurrency companies, and the US is hostile towards crypto entrepreneurs and businesses.

During an interview at DC Fintech Week 2023, the executive recently said that Ripple is prepared to take the case to the Supreme Court if the SEC appeals the case, should the company win the case in April 2024.

source: cryptopotato.com