'Good, Donald': Biden touts record stock market highs, mocks Trump for predicting 'collapse'

President Joe Biden paraded this week’s stock market record highs in a new campaign video on Friday, trolling his predecessor Donald Trump for predicting a market collapse if Biden is elected.

“Good, Donald,” Biden wrote in the post on X.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-President Trump claimed, “If Biden wins, your stock market will crash like you’ve never seen.”

The video replayed that clip, followed by soundbites of news anchors talking about the stock market’s recent gains. One memorable snippet featured Trump’s former top economic aide Larry Kudlow marveling at the market’s performance on his Fox Business show.

Kudlow says, “Uh, let’s talk about the stock market for a moment. Boom.”

Facing the prospect of a rematch with Trump in 2024, Biden is gaining on the stock market to try to reach voters.

The video reflects a growing willingness by the Biden campaign to take direct aim at Trump, who leads the Republican primary field by more than 40 points.

It also reflects the changing tone of the Biden campaign, which has focused on a positive message over the past year and touted Biden’s economic gains and job creation.

But surveys show that this strategy has so far failed to impress voters. A pivot to more negative campaign messages, and reminding voters of how Trump governed in office, could help energize disaffected Democrats.

A poll last month by and Siena College found that voters trusted Trump — who inherited a stronger economy than Biden and left office in the middle of the pandemic — more than Biden on the economy.

