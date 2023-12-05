Good Debt vs. Bad Debt: How Different Debts Affect Your Finances

key takeaways

Good debt can increase your net worth and increase in value over time.

Bad debt is money spent on items that lose their value.

Balancing good and bad debt is important for your financial well-being.

Although debt has become a fact of life for most people, not all debt is created equal. Debt can have serious financial consequences when used irresponsibly, but it can also be a wealth-building tool when managed properly.

Most experts classify debt into two categories: good debt and bad debt. Basically, a good loan is one whose value can increase over time. Bad debts are those in which there is no possibility of you getting back the amount spent on interest.

good debt vs bad debt

Good debt and bad debt are distinguished by whether the value of the cost being financed can appreciate or not.

good debt

mortgage.

School Loan.

Real Estate Loan.

Business Loan.

bad debt

Credit Card.

Store credit cards.

auto loan.

What is good debt?

Any type of loan that can help you increase your net worth and build wealth is considered good debt.

You can have good debt in the form of a student loan that helps you afford an education that will launch a lucrative career, a mortgage that will eventually be repaid and leave you with the deed to your home, or a business. Loans that will give you the capital you need to build a successful business.

Although you’ll still have regular payments to cover your budget, “good debt” pays off eventually. It is an investment whose value increases over time.

However, good credit is not without risks if you overdo it. There are some steps you should follow to reduce that risk.

Purchase at the lowest interest rate possible.

Research the potential protection and payment plans available to you.

Create a deadline to hold yourself accountable to your repayment plan.

What is bad debt?

Any high-interest consumer debt that doesn’t help you meet your long-term financial goals is considered bad debt.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, some types of debt can lead to major financial hurdles in the future. Bad debt often includes financial burdens such as a high-interest credit card on which you constantly carry a balance, an auto loan with a long term or a store credit card that may tempt you to overspend.

What separates good debt from bad debt is that bad debt funds assets that depreciate, while good debt can give you access to assets that will appreciate in value over time. In terms of interest rates, bad debt has higher interest rates than good debt.

You may find yourself in a situation where you are paying more than the property is worth because you are making repayments at a hefty interest rate over a long period of time. Accumulating too much bad debt can make it difficult for you to get yourself out of it later.

Is it OK to have good debt and bad debt?

For most people, incurring both good and bad debt is inevitable. Good debt is better because it creates value, but there are also cases where bad debt is the best option.

For example, using a loan to buy a reliable car for commuting to work is a good use of bad debt. Even though the car will lose value over time, paying interest on the loan will be one of the few ways you can finance the vehicle.

Ideally, you want to limit yourself to mostly good debt that you’ll be able to repay. Otherwise, a debt once classified as “good” may become problematic for your financial situation.

Bad debt happens, but it’s not the end of the world. The most important thing is that you make a plan to reduce those balances, especially on credit cards.

How can I protect my finances if I have bad credit?

If you have outstanding debt, you can protect your finances by managing it properly.

An auto loan isn’t necessarily a bad financial move if you use your vehicle to commute to and from work – and the financing terms are competitive. However, credit cards are a different story and can hurt your finances if not kept under control and paid off every billing cycle.

The good thing is that you can take the necessary steps to protect yourself from financial difficulty. Start by committing to stop using credit cards to make purchases. Review your spending plan and identify ways to free up money to pay off your credit card balances faster. Once you have a figure, create a debt payment plan that works for you – the debt snowball and debt avalanche are two popular options.

It is equally important to create an emergency fund so that when a financial emergency arises you are not forced to swipe them again and rack up even more debt.

ground level

The decision to take on more debt is personal and requires homework to determine whether you will get more out of the loan than you put in. Once you’ve taken into account the principal payment, interest rate, potential late fees and penalties, consider those numbers against the value of your property on the other side of repayment. This will help you figure out whether this new loan is good or bad for your finances.

Source: www.bing.com