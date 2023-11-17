Good: 69% of Bitcoin supply locked for 1 year now

On-chain data shows that the percentage of Bitcoin supply that has been idle for at least a year has reached the 69% mark.

HODLing of Bitcoin is increasing as supply becomes inactive

As analyst Root points out in a new Post At X, the all-time high (ATH) amount of BTC supply has not increased in over a year. The 1-year+ supply that is of interest here is just a segment of a larger group called “long-term holders” (LTH).

LTH comprises one of the two main divisions of the Bitcoin investor base, with the other group being “short-term holders” (STH). Depending on the analytics platform, the cutoff between these groups is defined differently, but generally, five to six months is chosen as the threshold.

Investors holding coins for less than this amount are put into STH, while those holding coins for a longer period are called LTH.

Statistically, the longer a holder keeps his coins inactive, the less likely he is to transfer them at any time. Another way of saying this might be that the older the supply, the less likely it is to be sold.

For this reason, LTHs are a more committed part of the market, as they do not sell easily even when the cryptocurrency is going through a bullish or downtrend.

Those who have crossed the 1 year threshold will naturally be strong diamonds even among LTH. Currently, the majority of the asset’s supply falls into this category, and it has been steadily increasing recently, as the chart below shows.

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing recently. Source: @therationalroot on X

As shown in the graph, the percentage of total Bitcoin supply in circulation that has been inactive for more than a year has recently seen some fresh growth and has now reached the 69% mark, a new ATH.

A year ago, BTC was still trading around the lows achieved after the collapse of the FTX exchange. Thus, supply that had just recently matured into the range would have been purchased in the first week after the crash.

Since these lows, Bitcoin has more than doubled in value, so it is noteworthy that these investors are still not succumbing to the allure of profit taking and choosing to HODL the asset further. Perhaps these investors have even higher expectations for the asset, so they are holding out until further price increases.

Since the coins are effectively locked out of sell supply to the ATH degree, it will be interesting to see how the ongoing Bitcoin rally progresses from here.

btc price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $36,800, down 2% over the past week.

The asset seems to have gone through some ups and downs over the past few days Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, Chart from Tradingview.com, BitcoinStrategyPlatform.com

Source: bitcoinist.com