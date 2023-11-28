Gonetspeed completes Kennebunk construction

Kennebunk, Maine, November 28, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GonetSpeed ​​today announced that construction of the future-proof network serving Kennebunk is complete with gigabit fiber Internet available to more than 2,000 homes and businesses throughout the city. With GonetSpeed’s $2 million investment, Kennebunk residents now have the option to experience high-speed, symmetric upload and download Internet speeds right in their home or business.

With construction completed, Kennebunk residents and businesses now have access to GonetSpeed’s fast, reliable 100% fiber internet service. Those interested can visit gontspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and sign up for service setup.

“With a growing and enduring presence in Maine, we are pleased to complete our build in Kennebunk,” said Richard Clark, President and CEO of GonetSpeed. “By deploying 100% fiber Internet access, more Mainers are able to experience more provider choices and the benefits of high-speed Internet that will grow with our modern homes and businesses.”

GoNetSpeed ​​is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Rockland, Portland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham and Yarmouth have access to GonetSpeed’s service, as well as several communities across the state that are on their way to gaining access to GoNetSpeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and commitment to customer service, GonetSpeed ​​is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network across nine states, including Maine. GonetSpeed ​​continues to provide more fiber, more access, more speeds and better reliability to our region’s residents and businesses. With 100% fiber Internet, customers have access to symmetric upload and download speeds ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GonetSpeed:

GoNetSpeed, a high-speed fiber Internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia, has partnered with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”). . January 2021, allowing GonetSpeed ​​to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network across the Northeast US, adding thousands of new service areas each year, making GonetSpeed ​​one of the largest independent Internet providers in the East. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service at your residence, business or community, visit gontspeed.com.

