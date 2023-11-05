Goldman says Israel-Hamas war could have major impact on Europe’s economy

Goldman Sachs said the ongoing Israel-Hamas war could impact European economies through reduced regional trade, tighter financial conditions, higher energy prices and lower consumer confidence.

Concerns are growing among economists that the conflict could spread and engulf the Middle East, with Israel and Lebanon exchanging missiles as Israel continues to bomb Gaza.

In this handout image released on November 1, 2023, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) armored vehicles are seen during their ground operations in Gaza, as clashes continue between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas .

Israel Defense Forces reuters

According to Goldman Sachs, unless energy price pressures are controlled, the Israel–Hamas war could have a significant impact on economic growth and inflation in the euro zone.

Europe economics analyst Katya Vashkinskaya highlighted in a research note on Wednesday that the current hostilities could hit European economies through reduced regional trade, tighter financial conditions, higher energy prices and lower consumer confidence.

Although tensions could impact European economic activity through reduced trade with the Middle East, Vashkinskaya highlighted that the continent’s exposure is limited, noting that about 0.4% of euro zone GDP comes from Israel and its While exports to neighbours, British trade exposure is low, at just over 0.2% of GDP.

He said tight financial conditions could weigh on growth and that higher interest rates in both the euro zone and the UK could add to existing pressure on economic activity, however, Goldman saw no clear pattern between previous episodes of tightening financial conditions and stress in the Middle East. do not seem. East

Vashkinskaya said the most important and potentially influential way for tensions to spread to the European economy is through the oil and gas markets.

“Since the current conflict began, volatility in commodity markets has increased, with Brent crude oil and European natural gas prices up nearly 9% and 34%, respectively,” he said.

Goldman’s commodities team assessed a set of downside scenarios in which oil prices could rise between 5% and 20% from the baseline, depending on the severity of the oil supply shock.

“A sustained 10% increase in the oil price typically reduces euro zone real GDP by about 0.2% after a year and increases consumer prices by about 0.3% during this time,” Vashkinskaya said. “Similar effects have also been seen in the UK.”

“However, for pressure to appear, oil prices must remain consistently high, which is already in question, with Brent crude oil prices almost back to pre-conflict levels at the end of October.”

He suggested that gas price developments present a more serious challenge, with price increases being driven by a decline in global LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports from Israeli gas fields and the existing gas market being less able to respond to adverse supply shocks.

“While our commodity team’s estimates point to a large increase in European natural gas prices in the event of a supply decline in the range of 102-200 EUR/MWh, we believe current energy costs are likely to continue to rise or fall further. Policy response to start with “Support policies will prevent impacts on disposable income and support firms should such risks materialize,” Vashkinskaya said.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC on Thursday that the impact of the conflict on energy markets poses a potential risk to the central bank’s efforts to rein in inflation.

“So far, I would say, we have not seen a significant increase in energy prices, and that’s obviously good,” Bailey told CNBC’s Joumanna Beresche. “But it’s a risk. It’s clearly a risk going forward.”

Oil prices have been volatile since Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7, and the World Bank warned in a quarterly update on Monday that crude prices could exceed $150 a barrel if the conflict escalates. .

According to the Wall Street bank, general consumer confidence is the final potential channel for spillover effects, and Vashkinskaya noted that the euro zone experienced a significant decline following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

The same effect has not historically been seen with outbreaks of rising tensions between Israel and Hamas, but Goldman’s news-based measure of conflict-related uncertainty hit a record high in October.

