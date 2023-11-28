Goldman Sachs’s AI talent is being poached by the bank’s Wall Street rivals: report

Goldman Sachs has lost more than 100 employees to rival Wall Street banks that have poached its AI talent over the past year, as the investment giants compete for top minds in the fast-evolving field, leading to The face of finance is expected to change. a report.

Goldman’s rivals such as JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have attracted highly coveted workers, according to data compiled by consultancy firm Evident.

Bank of America, which had a net outflow of 55 employees, and Wells Fargo, which saw its workforce decline by 130 people, have also been targeted by competitors, data from Bloomberg News shows.

Data related roles such as AI development, model risk, data engineering and software development are clearly sought after – some of which command annual salaries of up to $900,000.

Goldman, which hired 46 employees from its rival banks, has a total workforce of 46,000, so the net outflow of 60 people represents a drop in the bucket for the Wall Street investment giant.

Overall, one in four Goldman employees works in a technology-related job.

Earlier this year, Goldman announced that it had hired former Amazon executive Bing Jiang to take on the role of managing director and head of AI research within the bank’s engineering department.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank, is excited about AI.

He recently predicted that AI would enable humans to reduce their work week to just three and a half days.

The post sought comment from Goldman as well as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.

Earlier this month, George Lee, co-head of Goldman’s Applied Innovation office, said the investment bank is working on a dozen projects that will incorporate generic AI into its business practices.

According to Lee, the most mature projects involve being able to write code and generate documents in English-language commands.

Due to the regulated nature of financial services, none of the projects are directly customer facing, such as those where a bank provides financial advice to customers, he said.

“We are moving very deliberately, very carefully, very thoughtfully,” said Lee, who jointly leads Goldman’s new global institute that provides advice to clients on the intersection of geopolitics, technology and markets. Is.

Companies including banks are grappling with the potential benefits that generative AI could provide to their businesses, but also how to manage the challenges that the new technology creates.

Morgan Stanley is launching a generative AI bot that helps financial advisors find research or sort through thousands of forms.

This tool was developed with OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT.

JPMorgan Chase is also developing software that uses AI to select investments.

Lee told Reuters Next that while the technology and its potential is “exciting”, there still needs to be “a human in the loop” to manage what’s happening and intervene where necessary.

