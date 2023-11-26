In this part, we’ll take a look at Goldman Sachs’ top 15 stock picks for 2024. If you want to skip our introduction to the latest saga surrounding the investment bank and its business, take a look Goldman Sachs’s top 15 stock picks for 2024.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is one of the world’s largest investment banks. It is one of the oldest banks as the roots of this institution date back to the 19th century in 1839. While Goldman Sachs’s operations have stood the test of time and the bank is still managing money for clients almost two centuries after its founding. These days the bank is caught in a lot of turmoil.

This is because the bank’s plans to target consumer banking proved disastrous, causing Goldman to lose several million dollars on its income statement. The bank’s Q1 2023 earnings report revealed it had taken a massive $470 million loss on its loan portfolio as part of an effort to restructure the retail banking division. The first quarter was particularly difficult for Goldman and the banking industry as a whole as several banks in the US collapsed causing concerns about the stability of the entire system.

Goldman’s second quarter results were also not impressive as it reported $10.9 billion in revenue and $3.08 in earnings per share, which beat analyst estimates for both segments, respectively. While Q1 earnings were hit by consumer banking loan impairments, Q2 was hit by an equally surprising $504 million loss thanks to a $485 million write down in the bank’s GreenSky Buy Now, Payments Services and Real Estate. Was marked in. That makes it no surprise that Goldman analysts missed EPS estimates. At the same time, its profits fell a painful 60% year-on-year to a three-year low. Yet during the earnings call, Goldman’s embattled chief executive, Mr David Solomon, was in fire control mode as he insisted the investment banking business was gaining momentum. During Q2, Goldman’s investment banking fees fell to $1.43 billion, below analysts’ estimates of $1.49 billion.

Unfortunately for Goldman Sachs, the double-digit percentage decline during the second quarter would not be its last. The third quarter saw the bank’s financials decline 33% year over year to $2.1 billion with earnings per share of $5.47. This allowed Goldman Sachs to beat analyst EPS estimates by a hairline of five cents during Q3. The quarterly profit results reflected the scale of its troubles as it delivered two consecutive quarters of falling annual profits. For Goldman, the earnings problems came at a particularly painful time for the US banking industry, which was (and still is) struggling with historically high interest rates and slow economic output. The bank joined its peers in planning to cut jobs through June 2023, when its chief operating officer shared that a new round of layoffs would cut 250 jobs and add to the thousands of jobs laid off in January.

So, what does Goldman Sachs think about the future? Well, here’s what its management had to say during its Q3 2023 earnings call:

Recently, we announced the sale of GreenSky. We also announced the sale of Personal Financial Management this summer. We sold off substantially all of our markets’ loan portfolio. We have cut our historical core investment by $9 billion this year. We believe the work we are doing now provides us with a strong platform for 2024 and beyond. As we assess the operating backdrop, the US economy has proven more resilient than expected, although there are reasons to remain cautious. Treasury rates have risen sharply over the past few months and 10-year yields rose 75 basis points in the third quarter. Additionally, recent inflation and employment data have come in above estimates, raising market expectations for longer interest rates. And there are still many sectors in the economy that have still not absorbed the impact of higher rates, particularly as we have seen further tightening of financial conditions in the last quarter. At the same time, geopolitical tensions have increased around the world [indiscernible] The war in Ukraine, tensions with China and now the conflict in the Middle East. The overall level of risk is higher than we have seen in some time. Although we don’t know where all this will lead, it could impact economic growth and stability in the US and around the world, and we remain vigilant.

So, with the future still uncertain, what are Goldman Sachs’ top stock picks for 2024? We took a look at the bank’s latest portfolio and found that its top three picks are Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Goldman Sachs’ Top 15 Stock Picks for 2024

Copyright: MikeWaters / 123RF Stock Photo

our methodology

To compile our list of Goldman Sachs’ top stock picks for 2024, we scanned the bank’s filings with the SEC and picked its 15 largest investment positions.

Goldman Sachs’ Top 15 Stock Picks for 2024

15. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.4 billion

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is an American electricity provider with operations across the country. The company has performed poorly on the financial front recently as it has missed analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

As of the end of June 2023, 39 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had invested in the company. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s largest shareholder in Q3 was Paul Singer’s Elliott Management as it owned 10.3 million shares worth $399 million.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is Goldman Sachs’ top stock pick for 2024.

14. Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.5 billion

Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY) is an American pharmaceutical giant headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. These days, the company is going full steam ahead with its portfolio of weight loss medicines. On this front, it won approval from the FDA for another weight loss drug in November 2023.

As of Q2 2023, 87 of the 910 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database held a stake in Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE:LLY). Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management had the firm’s largest stake in Q3, worth $2.3 billion.

13. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.59 billion

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) is an investment holding company led by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. Its third quarter SEC filing caused quite a stir as the company not only sold billions of dollars worth of shares but also sought confidential dealing for a purchase that took everyone by surprise.

As of the end of this year’s June quarter, 109 of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B). In the following quarter, Michael Larson’s Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust was the largest hedge fund shareholder due to its $7.8 billion investment.

12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.6 billion

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is the world’s largest private bank by assets. The high rate environment and solid execution have helped it on the financial front as the bank has beaten analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

As of the end of June 2023, 106 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey owned a stake in the bank. The biggest investor in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in Q3 was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owned 11.3 million shares worth $1.6 billion.

11. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.7 billion

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is an American health care coverage provider. One of the largest companies of its kind, the firm is a favorite Wall Street healthcare stock as it has an average share rating and price target of $594.

Insider Monkey examined 910 hedge funds for Q2 2023 investments and found that 111 bought and owned shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rajeev Jain’s GQG Partners was the largest stakeholder in the third quarter with its $1.6 billion stake.

10. Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.78 billion

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is an American medical device company that sells products to people with diabetes. This is another top-rated stock on our list as analysts have assigned an average share rating of Strong Buy and a $19 share price increase through an average share price target of $124.

As of the end of June 2023, 58 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey owned a stake in the firm. Dexcom, Inc. The biggest hedge fund investor in Shares Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) next quarter was Israel Engler’s Millennium Management, as it had a stake of $259 million.

9. Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $2.9 billion

Meta Platform, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a social media company that operates WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. The company is busy strengthening its AI portfolio these days, as it announced a new suite of AI-based video editing tools in November 2023.

Of the 910 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 225 bought Meta Platforms, Inc. during the second quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:META). During the third quarter, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clark and John Campbell’s ArrowStreet Capital held the largest stake among hedge funds. Its price was 3.4 billion dollars.

8. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $3.4 billion

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is the second big tech stock on our list. Its weight and scale haven’t stopped analysts from being optimistic, as they rate shares as an average Strong Buy and set an average share price target of $146.

Insider Monkey has 152 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) explored 910 hedge funds for their shareholdings as of June quarter 2023 to find shareholders. In Q3, the largest stakeholder of the firm in our database was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management as it owned 43.7 million shares worth $5.7 billion.

7. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $3.49 billion

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is a cloud computing company that provides security, analytics, and other services. The company has performed well financially during today’s era of AI and enterprise computing, beating analyst EPS estimates in all four of its latest quarters.

As of the end of this year’s second quarter, 29 of the 910 hedge funds surveyed by Insider Monkey had bought shares in the firm. Akamai Technologies, Inc. in the September quarter of 2023. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s largest shareholder was Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management, due to its $5.7 billion investment.

6. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Goldman Sachs’ Q3 2023 investment value: $3.9 billion

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer. The company scored a victory in November 2023, when a court ruled in its favor in a lawsuit that alleged it had monopolized the markets for repairs and renovations.

As of the end of June 2023, 79 of the 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey had a stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Katherine D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management was the firm’s largest hedge fund investor in the third quarter as it held $1 billion worth of shares.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are some of the stocks Goldman Sachs is accumulating.

Click here to continue reading and see Goldman Sachs’ Top 5 Stock Picks for 2024.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Goldman Sachs’ Top 15 Stock Picks for 2024 Originally published on Insider Monkey.

Source: finance.yahoo.com