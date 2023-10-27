Goldman Sachs says Treasury bonds are yielding the same yields as the highest dividends paid by S&P 500 companies.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is now equal to the highest dividends paid by S&P 500 firms.

Bond yields have risen as investors are concerned about higher interest rates over the long term.

Dividend funds have seen large outflows this year, Goldman Sachs said in a note.

The highest yield paid by S&P 500 firms cannot be above the yield on a 10-year Treasury note.

In a note on Friday, Goldman Sachs analysts said the gap between the yield on the top 20% of S&P 500 dividend payers and the yield on 10-year US Treasuries has narrowed completely, from one percentage point in May this year. The week has come to zero.

The gap between high dividend yield stocks and the 10-year US Treasury yield has completely closed. goldman sachs global investment research

Getting the same yield for comparatively much less risk has led investors to pull cash out of dividend stock funds at a faster rate than they are pulling cash out of the overall stock market. Withdrawals from U.S. equity dividend funds have been more than double the rate of the broader market so far this year, according to Goldman Sachs data.

Investors are pulling cash out of dividend funds at a faster rate than the overall stock market. goldman sachs global investment research

Meanwhile, strategists expect S&P 500 dividend growth to slow next year, from 5% this year to 4% in 2024.

The bank said this is partly due to a slowdown in corporate earnings this year as well as a lack of “dividend paying capacity” in the real estate and financial sectors. S&P 500 earnings are expected to register “sub 1%” growth through 2023.

The narrowing gap between dividend yields and the 10-year Treasury yield is another boost to the argument that bonds are a viable competitor to stocks, especially given Treasuries’ long standing as a nearly risk-free investment. Reputation is considered.

“Although our dividend forecast indicates a reversal of dividend futures, more liquid instruments now offer competitive yields. Today, a nominal 1-year US Treasury note yields 5.4%, almost the same return on invested cash. “provides what an investor can expect from purchasing and holding a 2024 S&P 500 dividend futures contract to maturity, assuming it converges to the unforecasted date,” the bank said in a note.

Dividend-paying stocks are also unlikely to perform well unless the Fed starts cutting interest rates, which probably won’t happen soon, strategists said. The Fed has warned that if it continues to monitor inflation, rates in the economy could remain high for a long time, which would impact dividend-paying companies.

The note said, “Our economists expect the Fed will not make its first cut in the fed funds rate until the end of 2024. We believe investors will need to start buying dividend payers after a policy rate cut. Let’s wait until there is more clarity.”

Bond yields have risen as investors adjust to the outlook for higher long-term interest rates, with the 10-year yield hitting around 4.86% on Friday. This week, benchmark US government bonds reached 5% for the first time since 2007.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com