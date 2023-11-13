Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 could rise 8% next year as stocks escape a bear market and a decline in bond yields drives profits.

Goldman Sachs expects stocks to avoid a bear market in 2024 while the US economy avoids recession.

Falling bond yields will open the door for further upside for equities.

At the same time, Goldman cautioned that yields staying high is a risk for stocks next year.

Goldman Sachs has a mostly optimistic outlook for markets and the economy in the coming year, telling investors that stocks are likely to avoid a bear market, while the US economy will also avoid recession in the coming 12 months.

In their 2024 market outlook, Goldman Sachs analysts said the S&P 500 could reach 4,700, about 8% higher than Friday’s closing price. Strategists have predicted equities to be stuck in a “fat and flat” range through 2022, meaning the market has swung wildly but ultimately ended up in roughly the same place over that time frame.

“Since prolonged high interest rates make it difficult to justify valuation expansion from here, our market forecasts are broadly in line with earnings growth,” the bank’s strategists said on Monday. “On a weighted basis, we expect 8% value returns and 10% total returns for global equities next year, which would move them towards the upper end of the fat and flat range they have been in through 2022.”

The firm’s economists expect softer conditions for the US economy, and downside risks to equities are diminishing as deflation still appears to be on track and bond yields are declining from recent multi-year highs.

While US equities remain sensitive to rising real interest rates, an upbeat macro outlook should help support stocks and growth.

“In the absence of a recession, corporate earnings rarely fall,” Goldman strategists said. “Nonetheless, the lack of strong profit growth and high starting valuations (particularly in the US equity market), and low equity risk premiums (ERPs) relative to cash returns leave a murky outlook on a risk-adjusted basis.”

As far as sector performance in 2024 is concerned, Goldman is of the view that AI is not a bubble and profitable technology names will continue to prove their worth.

“The balance between defensive, strong balance sheet growth and selective deep value remains our preferred approach,” the bank’s researchers said.

In a separate note last week, Goldman strategists led by Jan Hatzius said they maintain a 15% recession outlook for the coming year, and markets and the world economy returning to pre-2008 levels because of ultra-low It is an era of rate and abundance. Liquidity ends.

Broadly speaking, they forecast that real household incomes will grow, manufacturing activity will improve, and central banks around the world will become increasingly open to rate cuts.

Part of that change, what strategists have called the “Great Escape,” is that the investment climate appears more normal than at any time before the Great Financial Crisis.

“Real expected returns now look strongly positive,” Hatzius said, pointing to the end of the post-crisis era and the normalization of interest rates and investment returns.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com