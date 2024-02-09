This summary is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trading ideas, check out EFX Plus.

Summary: Goldman Sachs has outlined its expectations for the upcoming US Consumer Price Index (CPI) revisions by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), focusing on recalculated seasonal factors for 2023. The annual revision process generally adjusts monthly inflation data toward the annual average, with higher inflation readings generally revised lower and lower readings adjusted higher. Based on historical trends, Goldman Sachs forecasts a modest revision in monthly core CPI inflation for the second half of 2023, reflecting a sharp inflation deceleration during the year.

Revision Process: The BLS’s annual revisions are intended to reflect accurate price changes by recalculating seasonal factors affecting monthly inflation readings.

Historical trend: About 20% of the one-month relative strength in preliminary core inflation readings has been revised upward in its first annual revision in the last decade.

2023 inflation trend: With a notable decline in inflation throughout 2023, monthly core CPI was 0.06 percentage points below the annual average in the latter half of the year.

Estimated revisions: Goldman Sachs estimates that if the deviation in the 2023H2 monthly core CPI is revised down by 20%, the data could be adjusted upward by an average of 0.01 percentage points, which would translate into a 0.15 percentage point annual basis adjustment. Is.

Core PCE inflation revisions: Similar directional revisions to core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation for 2023Q4 are expected, although to a lesser extent, given that not all PCE components use CPI seasonal factors.

Conclusion: Goldman Sachs expects modest revisions to the monthly core CPI inflation data for the second half of 2023, in line with the historical pattern of annual adjustments. These revisions are expected to reflect the significant deceleration in inflation during the year, with a slight upward adjustment on average for the subsequent six months. The analysis also suggests small-magnitude revisions to core PCE inflation, highlighting the subtle impact of recalculated seasonal factors on various inflation measures.

The data is as of 8.30 am US Eastern Time (1330 GMT).

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell is on the edge of his seat:

Source: www.forexlive.com