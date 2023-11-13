Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley differ on Fed rate-cut forecasts

(Bloomberg) — Economists at Morgan Stanley expect the Federal Reserve to make deeper interest rate cuts over the next two years if inflation remains low, while analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect shorter cuts and a later start.

Morgan Stanley researchers, led by Chief U.S. Economist Ellen Zentner, said in their 2024 outlook on Sunday that the central bank will start cutting rates in June 2024, then in September and raise them by 25-basis points at each meeting from the fourth quarter onwards. Will happen. He said the policy rate will drop to 2.375% by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs sees the first 25-basis-point cut in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by one cut per quarter through mid-2026 – a total of 175 basis points, keeping rates steady at a target of 3.5%-3.75% Category. That’s according to economist David Mericle’s 2024 outlook published on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs’ forecasts are close to those of the central bank. Fed projections from September show two quarter-point cuts are planned for next year and the policy rate ends at 3.9% in 2025, according to the average estimate of policymakers. Fed governors and regional bank presidents will update their forecasts at next month’s meeting.

Morgan Stanley’s team sees a weak economy that requires large amounts of easing, though no recession. They expect unemployment to peak at 4.3% in 2025, compared with the Fed’s 4.1% projection. Growth and inflation will also be slower than officials anticipated.

Here are some of the 2025 forecasts from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs compared to the average projections from Fed officials in September:

“Prolongedly higher rates will lead to more persistent downward pressure than offset by the fiscal impulse and potentially drag down growth from 3Q24,” Zentner’s group said in its report. “We maintain our view that the Fed will achieve a soft landing, but weak growth will continue to raise recession fears.”

Morgan Stanley said the US should avoid a recession as employers retain workers, even though hiring will be slow. He said that this will affect disposable income and expenditure.

The team also expects the central bank to begin phasing out quantitative tightening from next September until it ends in early 2025. They see the Fed reducing the drawdown limit on Treasuries by $10 billion per month and continuing to reinvest mortgages into Treasuries.

Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to keep rates relatively high due to the high balance sheet as “the post-financial crisis situation is behind us” and large budget deficits are likely to persist and demand will remain strong.

“Our forecast can be interpreted as a compromise between Fed officials, who see little reason to keep the funds rate high once the inflation problem is resolved, and who see little reason to keep the funds rate high once the inflation problem is resolved,” Goldman’s Mericle wrote. “See little reason to stimulate the economy.”

