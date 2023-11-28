Goldman Sachs morale ‘very good’: CEO David Solomon

Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon is ending 2023 talking about the same topic that was front and center for him as the year began — the “noise” surrounding one of Wall Street’s most famous banks. .

“Broadly speaking, company morale is very good,” Solomon said during the FT Global Banking Summit in London on Tuesday morning. “Is there noise from some people sometimes? Absolutely…it goes with the territory,” he said.

Goldman CEO David Solomon, center. (Photo by Vernon Yuen/Nurfoto via Getty Images) (Nurfoto via Getty Images)

He made a similar point during Goldman’s investor day last February. “I wish the noise was different,” he said then, acknowledging that the “dramatic change” in the firm’s performance between 2021 and 2022 “probably created more noise or a little more rumble than usual.”

No big bank CEO was under more scrutiny in 2023 than Solomon, who faced everything from job cuts and a global investment banking meltdown to reports of partner unrest and complaints about his side gig as a DJ. Had to struggle with.

He is trying to lead the iconic Wall Street bank through a difficult retrenchment from consumer lending while focusing on its core strengths of investment banking, trading and asset management.

Its results in the third quarter did not ease the pressure. Profits fell 33% from a year earlier, the worst among big banks with large Wall Street operations, although the decline was not as bad as the 58% drop in the second quarter.

Since Solomon’s tenure began in October 2018, Goldman’s stock has risen 50%, outperforming all major banks except rival Morgan Stanley (MS). Its stock is down 2% year to date.

Another management challenge for Solomon will be year-end pay discussions as executives decide on bonuses for traders and dealmakers. He spoke Tuesday about the decision to cut bonuses in 2022, citing the cut this year as one reason for a decline in morale at Goldman.

Solomon acknowledged that “the competition for top talent is still very intense” and “I can’t tell you that we’ve got every single one of the 45,000”. [employees] Paid right off the bat,” he said.

Solomon said, “There were definitely people that left this year and I would have liked to stay and I guarantee you next year there will be people that left and we would have liked to stay, but that’s our job.”

Many on Wall Street are bracing for more pay disappointments at the end of 2023, which proved to be another down year for mergers and IPOs.

Bonuses in the financial services industry are expected to be flat or down for the year, according to a third-quarter report from Johnson Associates. In investment banking and commercial banking, pay incentives are projected to remain flat through 2022 and below the levels of the last three years.

Overall average bonuses in the New York securities industry are expected to decline further this year, according to a separate analysis by the New York State Comptroller’s Office.

However, Reuters reported earlier this month that senior Goldman executives, including Solomon, have discussed giving larger bonuses to a small group of traders and investment bankers in a bid to retain top talent.

The CEO on Tuesday cleared up some of this year’s speculation – whether he will continue his side gig as a DJ. Due to press reports about the hobby, he said he no longer plays in public concerts as he used to.

“It was clear the press was making it a distraction,” he said, noting that his No. 1 priority “is Goldman Sachs.”

But Solomon said that doesn’t mean he has to give it up completely.

Solomon said, “I am very fond of making music. My daughter got married a month ago. I played DJ at her wedding.”

David Hollerith is a senior reporter for Yahoo Finance covering banking, crypto, and other areas of finance.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com