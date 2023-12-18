Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 to reach 5,100 in 2024, raising forecast

by David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs raised its 2024 S&P 500 target by 8% to 5,100, citing a drop in inflation and falling interest rates that will provide relief to U.S. stocks.

Unlike 2023, when the so-called Magnificent Seven group of mega-cap growth and technology stocks have driven most of the year’s progress in the S&P 500, upcoming gains in the stock market will come from cyclical sectors and companies with smaller market capitalizations. , Goldman said in a note late Friday.

“Looking ahead, the new regime of both improving growth and falling rates should favor stocks with weak balance sheets, especially those that are sensitive to economic growth,” the firm wrote.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy is likely to end its historic tightening as inflation is falling faster than expected, and talk of cutting benchmark rates is “coming into focus.” Is. The Fed’s dovish stance helped push the S&P 500 near record highs and helped bond yields fall.

Goldman strategists expect the Fed to cut rates by 25 basis points at its March, April and May meetings, followed by quarterly cuts that could push benchmark rates between 4% and 4.25% by the end of the year, from the current range of 5.25%. Will fall in the middle range. % to 5.5%.

The bank said benchmark 10-year Treasuries are likely to yield around 4% in late 2024, close to their current levels. The firm said falling rates would raise the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings multiple to 19.9 by 2024 from the current 19.2.

Goldman Sachs’ bullish outlook comes as other companies have raised expectations of an interest rate cut by the Fed. BofA Global Research believes the Fed will cut rates by 100 basis points next year, starting with a 25 basis point cut in March, compared to its previous estimate of 75 basis points.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% on Monday and is up a little more than 23% year to date.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Bill Burkroot)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com