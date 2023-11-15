Goldman Sachs expects limited upside in stocks due to market rally in 2024

Stocks are on the rise, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) up more than 17% this year.

According to Goldman Sachs, this could impact the gains seen in the benchmark average through 2024. The company believes the S&P 500 will close at 4,700 in 2024, about 5% above current levels and below the average 8% return typically seen in election years.

“Our macro forecasts reflect a benign outcome for equities, but the current starting point suggests potential appreciation for benchmark US equity indexes in 2024,” David Costin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, wrote in the firm’s outlook for next year released Wednesday. will limit.” ,

Goldman’s economics team has been optimistic about the economy and still sees only a 15% chance of a recession in 2024.

But the equity strategy team thinks the expected 2.1% GDP growth next year is already being reflected in stock prices. While the latest round of earnings shows that companies’ profit margins have improved, Kostin’s team argues that they may not expand beyond current levels come 2024. So Goldman thinks the market is valuing the shares fairly right now.

In fact, Goldman thinks most of the gains in the S&P 500 will be concentrated in the back half of the year, which is consistent with its call for a Fed rate cut in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Resilient economic growth early in the year will force the market to push back from its current pricing, Fed tapering will begin in 2Q, and US election uncertainty will suppress risk appetite,” Kostin wrote. “At the end of the year, the first Fed cuts and resolution of election uncertainty will lift US equity prices.”

Goldman Sachs expects most of the S&P 500’s gains for 2024 to come late in the year, when investors feel more certain about some of the biggest questions looming over markets in 2024. (Goldman Sachs Investment Research)

goldman The Magnificent 7 is projected to once again outperform the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500 in 2024.

But with companies like Nvidia (NVDA) once again reaching all-time highs, the question remains whether 2024 breakouts for the tech giants have already been priced in.

“7 stocks have faster expected sales growth, higher margins, higher reinvestment ratios and stronger balance sheets than the other 493 stocks and trade at relative valuations in line with recent averages after accounting for expected growth,” Kostin wrote. ” “However, given the high expectations the risk/reward profile of this trade is not particularly attractive.”

Kostin’s team highlights that when the tech bubble burst in 2000, mega-cap tech companies ultimately underperformed because those companies failed to meet high growth expectations. If this dynamic plays out again, Magnificent 7 could underperform, especially if enthusiasm for artificial intelligence wanes.

Two graphs from Goldman Sachs shed light on why the Magnificent 7 tech stocks have outperformed the rest of the benchmark index. (Goldman Sachs Investment Research)

Goldman highlights that 2024 will still be a year for “high quality” stocks, high returns on capital and growth stocks with beaten-down cycles.

Some of the stocks Goldman highlights on its quality list include Alphabet (GOOGL), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), and Sherwin-Williams (SHW). In cyclicals, excluding firm energy, the Russell 3000 (^RUA) highlights cyclicals.

More broadly, the company named its 2024 outlook after Taylor Swift’s song “All You Had to Do Is Stay”.

“The title of the song from Taylor Swift’s 1989 album reflects our baseline forecast that despite intermittent volatility, fund managers will ultimately be rewarded for maintaining investments through the end of next year,” Kostin wrote.

