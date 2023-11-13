Hong Kong shares lost gains on concerns China’s slowing economy could hit earnings and valuations, prompting Goldman Sachs to cut its ratings on Chinese shares listed outside mainland exchanges.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.4 percent to 17,139.25 at 11:10 a.m. local time, having risen 0.8 percent in earlier trading sessions. The Tech index gained 0.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.2 percent.

Tencent fell 0.5 percent to HK$301.40, Meituan fell 2.3 percent to HK$108.10 and chipmaker SMIC fell 0.7 percent to HK$21.65. Developer China Overseas weakened 2.2 percent to HK$14.06 and China Resources Land fell 1.4 percent to HK$27.85.

The Hang Seng index has fallen 13.3 percent this year, the worst among major global markets, amid China’s uneven economic recovery and rising geopolitical risks. The city’s broader market has lost more than US$534 billion, according to Bloomberg data.

Goldman Sachs downgraded offshore Chinese stocks to marketweight from overweight on November 12, while maintaining its preference for the onshore market. The US investment bank estimates that China’s growth rate will decline from 5.3 percent this year to 4.8 percent in 2024 due to the continued decline in the multi-year housing market.

“The common narrative for both markets is that trend earnings growth could disappoint optimistic consensus forecasts and weigh on fair value,” it said in a report on Sunday. However, onshore stocks are less sensitive to geopolitical and liquidity factors, while being better suited to policy headwinds.

Stocks got off to a strong start this weekend amid optimism over the first meeting in a year between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden. The two are scheduled to meet on Wednesday on the sidelines of the annual APEC meetings in San Francisco, with a focus on managing relations peacefully, analysts said.

“The Biden-Xi meeting appears to have accomplished very little,” said Brock Silvers, managing director of Kaiyuan Capital. “The Hang Seng index, which is the world’s worst index this year, will not pop until China deals with solvency issues” among local governments and property developers, he said.

Limiting losses, New World Developments rose 0.4 percent to HK$14.60 and Hang Lung Properties jumped 0.4 percent to HK$10.34, leading the rise among Hong Kong developers. According to economists, the US government’s report tomorrow may show that inflation has eased last month, which will reduce the pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates again this year.

The US Federal Reserve left the key rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25 to 5.5 percent at its November meeting, having already raised it by a total of 525 basis points since March 2022. Traders are pricing in an 86 percent chance. According to CME Group, the pause in December.

Elsewhere, China Post Technology rose 136 percent to 35.81 yuan in its first day of trading in Shanghai.

There was a mixed trend in major Asian markets. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3 percent and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.4 percent.

