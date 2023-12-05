Goldman Sachs-backed Zestmoney, once valued at $450 million, is set to shut down. techcrunch

ZestMoney, a buy now, pay later startup whose ability to make small-ticket loans to first-time Internet customers attracted a number of high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs, is closing after failed attempts to find a buyer.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup – which also counts PayU, Quona, Zip, Omidyar Network and Ribbit Capital among its backers – employs around 150 people and has raised over $130 million in its eight-year journey.

The startup’s new leadership, which informed employees about the decision to close on Tuesday, did not respond to a request for comment. The leadership said the startup will be completely shut down by the end of the month.

The move comes after the founders of ZestMoney left the startup in May this year after acquisition talks with fintech giant PhonePe were not successful. The founding team turned the company over to three new leaders, who raised a few million dollars from existing investors and attempted to find a new path forward for the company.

People familiar with the matter said they held talks with several investors and fintech giants in recent months to explore deals.

ZestMoney, once valued at $445 million, first gained the backing of high-profile investors because of its ability to offer small-ticket loans to Internet customers for the first time.

Zestmoney is one of a handful of Indian startups that used alternative data points to help build credit profiles on consumers, making them eligible to make their first online purchase.

Low penetration of credit cards in India has left most of the population deprived of the traditional credit score that banks rely on to evaluate creditworthiness before issuing loans. Furthermore, small loans do not yield significant returns for banks, discouraging them from issuing such financial products. In response, Zestmoney, along with other emerging startups like Axio and LazyPay, have attempted to carve out a niche in a market traditionally dominated by financial giant Bajaj Finance.

Tuesday’s news is the second blow this week for Omidyar Network. TechCrunch reported on Monday that Omidyar-backed Doubtnut — which had raised more than $50 million and once had a $150 million acquisition deal — agreed to be sold for $10 million.

