Goldman Sachs-backed Slink is shutting down – months after its founder was arrested on fraud charges

Former CEO Chris Kirchner directed millions of dollars in sponsorship payments to sports franchises, including the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament (pictured). getty images

Logistics tech startup Slink, which ousted its CEO and founder, who was later arrested on fraud charges earlier this year, is shutting down.

The San Francisco-based company, which was once valued at $240 million by investors including Goldman Sachs, is being forced into liquidation after former CEO Chris Kirchner sued the company for payment of his mounting legal bills. In a legal filing this month, the company said it would be liquidated “because it has insufficient capital to continue operations due to its poor financial performance and Kirchner.” [alleged] Danger.”

The downturn comes just months after the company announced it had raised $24 million in funding from Goldman Sachs and other investors. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Slink’s current CEO John Urban did not respond to a call or email requesting comment. He told the Journal of Commerce, which first reported Slink’s liquidation plans, that Kirchner’s demand to cover his legal bills “put the company in a position where we could not raise capital from new investors and faced liability. Selling the company was not an option due to concerns on the part of potential suitors.”

Kirchner, who raised $80 million to finance Slink’s software platform aimed at helping large logistics companies track shipments and streamline other processes, is currently facing up to 20 years in prison. He faces fraud charges from the Justice Department and the SEC, alleging that he fraudulently sold $67 million in securities, and misappropriated more than $28 million in company funds for personal use. In one case, the Justice Department alleged that Kirchner directed a Slink executive to transfer $20 million to accounts under his control, which he later used to purchase a Gulfstream jet.

A Forbes investigation in July 2022 revealed that Kirchner had overstated Slink’s revenue figures to the board and had spent too much of company funds on attending pro-golf tournaments, while not paying his employees for months. met. Shortly thereafter, Kirchner was forced out of the company. In February, FBI agents arrested Kirchner at his Dallas mansion, and seized several luxury vehicles from his home.

Former CEO Chris Kirchner worked in retail and marketing roles before launching Slink in 2017. getty images

According to the company’s liquidation filing, Slink generated revenues of $1.7 million between 2019 and 2022, while losing $80 million during the same period. While the company struggled to attract customers, Kirchner used company funds to promote his jetsetting, and spent heavily on sponsorships unrelated to the business, including the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament. He gained recognition in the UK after several unsuccessful attempts to buy football clubs, but backed out due to lack of funding.

This week, Kirchner posted his first comments on LinkedIn since being fired from Slink last year, claiming he was “a victim of a one-sided media narrative driven by incomplete facts and an intentional smear campaign by the company I founded and its board.” Were victims of. ” He said the company has not paid his legal bills. Kirchner could not be reached for comment.

A week after Kirchner’s arrest, Slink announced that it had secured its $24 million funding round led by Goldman Sachs, which CEO Urban told Forbes at the time would mark the company’s “comeback.” This was the beginning of the story. He further said that Kirchner’s impeachment “was a cathartic of sorts, because for the first time we could all kind of exhale and say, ‘Okay, this is the end of that chapter.’”

Now it appears that Slink is facing an end he hoped to avoid. Slink’s board agreed to liquidate the business through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, according to a filing in Delaware Chancery Court last week, known as an ABC filing.

The move came after Kirchner, who obtained a court-appointed attorney after his assets were seized, filed a lawsuit against Slink in Delaware Chancery Court last month to force the company to pay his legal bills. – claiming it was covered by an indemnity clause – prompting Slink’s lawyer to respond that it “allegedly lacks sufficient liquidity to proceed.”